Britain's finance minister, requests review of his financial declarations

World+Biz

Reuters
11 April, 2022, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 11 April, 2022, 01:19 pm

Related News

Britain's finance minister, requests review of his financial declarations

Sunak said he had written to the prime minister asking him to refer Sunak's ministerial declarations to Christopher Geidt, the independent adviser on ministers' interests

Reuters
11 April, 2022, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 11 April, 2022, 01:19 pm
Britain&#039;s Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak poses with the red budget box outside his office in Downing Street in London, Britain March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak poses with the red budget box outside his office in Downing Street in London, Britain March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Britain's finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Sunday he had asked Prime Minister Boris Johnson for a review to determine whether he had stuck to the rules on ministerial declarations following criticism over his family's financial arrangements.

Sunak said he had written to the prime minister asking him to refer Sunak's ministerial declarations to Christopher Geidt, the independent adviser on ministers' interests.

"I have always followed the rules and I hope such a review will provide further clarity," Sunak said on Twitter.

Sunak has endured a torrid week in which a substantial increase in taxes came into effect as the tax arrangements of his family also came under scrutiny, and the Sunday Times reported he considered resigning. 

His wife, Akshata Murty, owns about 0.9% of Indian IT giant Infosys, and has confirmed that she had non-domiciled tax status, meaning she did not pay tax on earnings from outside Britain.

While the status was legal, critics said the arrangement was incompatible with Sunak's decision to raise taxes on workers and employers from April 6 at a time when high inflation is causing a cost-of-living squeeze for many households. On Friday she said she would pay British tax on foreign income.

A newspaper report said that Sunak was listed as a beneficiary of offshore trusts linked to his wife's family business interests, while on Friday he confirmed he only gave up a "green card" for the United States - an immigration status intended for permanent US residents - after he became Britain's finance minister in 2020.

"I am confident that such a review of my declarations will find all relevant information was appropriately declared," Sunak said in the letter.

Geidt, who will lead the review, last year cleared Prime Minister Boris Johnson of a conflict of interest over the refurbishment of his official residence in an report that said the prime minister acted "unwisely" but had not broken the ministerial code. 

Europe / Global Economy

Rishi Shunak / UK

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why there aren’t enough female science professionals in Bangladesh

1h | Pursuit
American Economist Tyler Cowen. TBS Sketch.

Too much email? Let your bot answer it

4h | Panorama
Tidy up with these cleaning products

Tidy up with these cleaning products

3h | Brands
Team Jagadish, the winners of Seeds for the Future 2021 Bangladesh, are as pictured (from left to right) Syed Doha Uddin, Sadia Karishma Kabir, Kazi Arham Kabir, Ramisha Raida Karim and Mohtasim Tasnim Zaman. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The right time to plant ‘Seeds for the Future’ is now

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

2h | Videos
What will be the interest rate of foreign loan in future?

What will be the interest rate of foreign loan in future?

17h | Videos
Imran Khan out after losing the no-trust vote

Imran Khan out after losing the no-trust vote

18h | Videos
Man City to face Liverpool on title decider match

Man City to face Liverpool on title decider match

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

2
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

3
What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?
South Asia

What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?

4
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Baly Keds

5
Madhu Sudan Malo. Sketch: TBS
Features

A Bangladeshi doctor and his theory to prevent diabetes

6
France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance
Economy

France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance