BMW’s showcases colour-changing paint at CES 2022

BMW displayed an all-electric iX showcasing an innovative colour-changing paint scheme in CES 2022 on Wednesday (5 January).

The German car manufacturer in 2021 said that it would demonstrate "a technology that changes the exterior colour of a vehicle with the touch of a button", reports Carscoops.

BMW has not released any other detail about the car or the new technology. The carmaker also did not specify whether the option of colour-changing paint will be made available to customers or if the car is exclusive to the CES 2022 show.

A video has been uploaded by Twitter user "Out of Spec Studios" that shows the technology in action.

This color changing @BMWUSA #iX is wild! It's apparently very temperature sensitive so they have a backup in a trailer in case this one gets too hot / cold pic.twitter.com/lXG1Gw0IKY— Out of Spec Studios (@Out_of_Spec) January 4, 2022

The clip begins as the iX appears in a simple shade of dark grey but suddenly transitions to white, after a man standing next to the SUV activated the system.

The Twitter user who uploaded the video wrote a caption saying that the paint is temperature sensitive and that BMW has brought along a backup vehicle if the iX featured gets either too hot or too cold.

CES is an annual trade show organised by the Consumer Technology Association; held in January at the Las Vegas Convention Centre in Winchester, Nevada, United States. The event typically hosts presentations of new products and technologies in the consumer electronics industry.