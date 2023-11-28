Executive Motors Limited announces historic arrival of the first-ever brand-new BMW i7 in Bangladesh

Executive Motors Limited, the exclusive and authorized dealer of BMW vehicles in Bangladesh, is thrilled to announce the launch of the highly anticipated first-ever brand-new BMW i7 eDrive50. This groundbreaking electric vehicle (EV) marks a new era of sustainable and luxurious mobility in Bangladesh starting price from Tk3 crore.

The first-ever BMW i7 eDrive50 is the latest addition to BMW's innovative BMW "i" lineup, offering cutting-edge technology and world-class craftsmanship. With the car's debut in Bangladesh, Executive Motors Limited continues to lead the way in delivering the future of automotive excellence to discerning customers.

The key features of the first-ever BMW i7 eDrive50 are as follows:

It boasts an impressive acceleration of 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.5 seconds, all while providing an exceptionally smooth and silent ride.

Equipped with the fifth-generation BMW eDrive technology, it offers an electric range of up to 611 KM, making it a practical choice for daily commutes and long-distance journeys.

The chassis technology includes a host of innovations to help it strike the balance between driving dynamics and travelling comfort characteristic of this model. Detail improvements have also been made to both the air suspension and Integral Active Steering for greater maneuverability and agility.

In the interior, passengers are treated to a spacious and opulent cabin, showcasing premium materials and the latest in automotive technology including, cutting-edge infotainment with the BMW Curved Display, BMW Operating System 8, connectivity, and driver assistance systems, ensuring a truly exceptional driving experience.

Whatever the entertainment program being enjoyed, customers will be greeted by another unmistakable sound experience in the form of BMW Iconic Sounds Electric, further enhancing the drive.

The electric motors work according to the principle of an electrically excited synchronous motor, where it is a precisely controllable electrical feed that sets the rotor in motion rather than fixed permanent magnets. This allows the use of critical rare earth metals (required for magnetic components) to be avoided altogether in the manufacture of the rotor, thus reaffirming the car's green credentials.

To deliver even greater convenience to customers, every purchase of the BMW i7 will include complimentary installation of a wall box charger in their homes. In addition, the availability of destination charging in Bangladesh will be expanded to 16 locations by this year.

Ashique Un Nabi, director - Operations, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We are proud to introduce the BMW i7 eDrive50 to Bangladesh, as it represents a bold step towards sustainable and luxurious mobility in the region. With the BMW i7, we are reaffirming our commitment to providing the people of Bangladesh with the very best in automotive innovation, performance, and sustainability."