Navigating luxury: A test drive through the features of BMW’s updated X1

One of the most noticeable updates to the X1 is its revamped exterior which exudes a tougher and more muscular presence than its predecessor. Photo: Akif Hamid

The BMW X1 underwent a facelift in 2023, receiving a new assertive design and an array of premium features with a bump in price. It has been available in the local market for some time now.

For this feature, we review the newest X1 and find what makes it stand out compared to the previous model.

One of the most noticeable updates to the X1 is its revamped exterior which exudes a tougher and more muscular presence than its predecessor. Being the smallest offering in BMW's crossover family, the X1 always looked more like a hatchback and was termed a Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) by BMW themselves.

The 2023 X1 gets new tail lights as a part of its midlife facelift. Photo: Akif Hamid

But there have been a few changes, the X1 received new headlight and taillight designs for the exterior but thankfully retained the previous 'kidney' grills.

Slide into the driver's seat, and the premium experience continues. Known to be the driver's car, BMWs have always had sporty steerings with a lavish feel to it. Right behind the steering wheel, BMW replaced the semi-digital cluster with a large screen which is part of the same panel that also includes a much larger infotainment system.

The infotainment is connected to a Harman Kardon-tuned sound system, elevating the driving experience and offering an immersive audio environment.

The 2023 X1 has a minimalistic interior with two large screens for the infotainment and cluster. Photo: Akif Hamid

BMW is one of those brands that's also going towards the minimalistic route ie making the dashboard into an uncluttered canvas of interior trims with brown and black leather and wooden bits in this case. That also means that it lacks physical buttons for regular controls and most have to be accessed from the two displays, making it more sophisticated.

Comfort takes centre stage in the BMW X1 as the leather seats provide good lumbar support, ensuring a relaxed driving experience even during extended journeys. There's ample headroom and leg-room in both the front and the rear and it's roomy enough to comfortably fit five passengers. However, they were a bit too stiff for my taste, perhaps because the model we tested was brand new.

The large panoramic sunroof makes X1 feel even roomier. Photo: Akif Hamid

Rear passengers get their own AC vents and the large panoramic sunroof to make even the SAV feel roomier.

BMW's staple ambient lighting on the dash and front door panels adds a touch of sophistication, creating an inviting atmosphere when driving after dark.

The model we reviewed is the X1 sDrive18i which received the BMW TwinPower Turbo engine - a 1500cc three-cylinder engine paired with a 7-speed automatic transmission. The regular acceleration of the BMW X1 is solid as the engine produces a decent 136 bhp with 230 Nm of torque. It delivers a smooth and predictable power output that's adequate for daily drives, whether it be navigating city streets or hitting the highway.

Powering the X1 is BMW’s TwinPower Turbo which produces a maximum power of 136 bhp. Photo: Akif Hamid

BMW claims the X1 can achieve triple-digit speed in under 10 seconds which will be great for highway overtakes and has a rated top speed of 208 km/h.

The brakes, while sufficient, are designed with comfort in mind. Drivers can't do an instant halt but more of a relaxed one. However, the suspensions are brilliantly balanced to breeze over potholes and still be stiff enough during turns, translating to responsive handling.

In conclusion, the BMW X1 offers a balanced package for city driving with a blend of power, an assertive design, a host of premium features and BMW's signature build quality. Offered in 13 exterior shades and a plethora of interior materials to choose from, the price of the highest package xLine we reviewed can go as high as Tk99 lakhs. That's a slight bump over past models but given the upgrades in modernising the car, it still stands strong as the driver-centric SAV it has always been.

Engine: 1500cc BMW TwinPower Turbo

Transmission: 7-speed automatic

Power: 136 bhp

Torque: 230 Nm

Price: Tk99 Lak