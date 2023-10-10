Amartya Sen well and alive, daughter tweets debunking rumours of death

TBS Report
10 October, 2023, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 10 October, 2023, 06:30 pm

Amartya Sen well and alive, daughter tweets debunking rumours of death

TBS Report
10 October, 2023, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 10 October, 2023, 06:30 pm
Photo: X
Photo: X

Nobel prize winning economist Amartya Sen is well and alive, said his daughter Nandana Sen today debunking rumours of his death published in various media.

Taking to social media platform X, Nandana said, "Friends, thanks for your concern but it's fake news: Baba is totally fine. 

"We just spent a wonderful week together w/ family in Cambridge—his hug as strong as always last night when we said bye! He is teaching 2 courses a week at Harvard, working on his gender book—busy as ever!"


 

Amartya Sen / death / false news

