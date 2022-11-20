Al Qaeda urges Muslims to shun World Cup, stops short of threats

World+Biz

Reuters
20 November, 2022, 09:05 am
Last modified: 20 November, 2022, 09:08 am

Related News

Al Qaeda urges Muslims to shun World Cup, stops short of threats

Reuters
20 November, 2022, 09:05 am
Last modified: 20 November, 2022, 09:08 am
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Preview - Doha, Qatar - November 19, 2022 A man sits in a shop in Souq Waqif ahead of the World Cup REUTERS/Carl Recine
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Preview - Doha, Qatar - November 19, 2022 A man sits in a shop in Souq Waqif ahead of the World Cup REUTERS/Carl Recine

Al Qaeda's regional branch urged Muslims around the world to shun the soccer World Cup in Qatar, though it stopped short of threatening attacks or promoting violence in connection with the event, according to a statement reported by a monitoring group.

Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, the militant group's Yemen-based branch, criticised Qatar for "bringing immoral people, homosexuals, sowers of corruption and atheism into the Arabian Peninsula" and said the event served to divert attention from the "occupation of Muslim countries and their oppression".

"We warn our Muslim brothers from following this event or attending it," said the statement, reported by the SITE Intelligence group on Saturday, a day before the tournament opens in a predominantly Muslim country for the first time.

World Cup organisers, in response to criticism over Qatar's human rights record including LGBT rights as well as social restrictions, have said that everyone, no matter their sexual orientation or background, is welcome during the event.

Qatar, a small country of some 3 million, mostly foreign workers, has said that it trained more than 50,000 people to provide security during the World Cup, with foreign forces helping out under Qatari command.

FIFA World Cup 2022

Al Qaeda / FIFA World Cup 2022

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Akij Baker

Akij Baker baking goodness in 'Funtastic' cakes and more

21m | Food
Photo: Courtesy

Gorur Ghash: Fashion with comedy and utility

23h | Mode
David Fickling. Sketch: TBS

The Elon Musk of climate plans gets a test drive

21h | Panorama
Wryneck sunning on electric cable. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Migratory Wryneck: ‘Must wander on through hopes and fears’ 

20h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Jersey sales soar as World Cup fever grips Bangladesh

Jersey sales soar as World Cup fever grips Bangladesh

11h | Videos
Qatar World Cup generate $4B revenue opportunity

Qatar World Cup generate $4B revenue opportunity

11h | Videos
No election without caretaker govt: Fakhrul at Sylhet rally

No election without caretaker govt: Fakhrul at Sylhet rally

14h | Videos
A growing rural healthcare sector that fails in quality

A growing rural healthcare sector that fails in quality

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

2
Arny, the bride made her grand entrance riding a white horse, and that too, wearing a striking lehenga that had rickshaw-plastic embroideries all over it. Photo: Courtesy
Mode

Not another Sabyasachi bride

3
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

4
Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering
Corporates

Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering

5
BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'
Banking

BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

e-tickets for all Mirpur buses from Sunday