It felt like they could kill me any time, says UN official abducted by Al-Qaeda after returning to Dhaka

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 August, 2023, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 09 August, 2023, 09:09 pm

United Nations official Lt Col (retd) Sufiul Anam returns to Dhaka on Wednesday, 9 August 2023. Photo: Collected
United Nations official Lt Col (retd) Sufiul Anam returns to Dhaka on Wednesday, 9 August 2023. Photo: Collected

After being abducted by Al Qaeda in Yemen one and a half years ago United Nations official Lt Col (retd) Sufiul Anam returned to Dhaka on Wednesday and said he did not think he will ever be able to return home. 

He was recently rescued by the National Security Intelligence (NSI) working under the direct instructions of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The aircraft carrying him landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport shortly after 5:00pm today (9 August), confirmed airport sources.

"I was abducted when I was returning to my base after carrying out my professional duty. There were six of us [from different nations] including two drivers in two cars," he told reporters at the airport.

"We were detained at a check point in the middle of the road and were abducted at gunpoint. From there we were taken to a shelter in the middle of the mountains," he added.

"After the terrorists abducted me, I never thought I would be able to return home. I spent the last 18 months in a very dangerous situation. It felt like they could kill me any time," he added.

"I was blindfolded all the time," said Sufiul, adding that the terrorists kept them in the mountains and desert.

"They changed my location 18 times. But luckily they did not torture me." 

Previously, multiple sources confirmed to the media the news of the rescue of Sufiul Anam on Tuesday night (8 August).

Immediately after the rescue, Lt Col (retd) Sufiul Anam expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the NSI for rescuing him and sought prayers from the countrymen.

"I am doing fine. I have gone through all the medical tests. On my behalf and my family members, I convey my thanks to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the government of Bangladesh," he said in a video message.

On 11 February 2022, Lt Col (retd) Sufiul Anam, was abducted from Yemen's Mudiah province by members of Al-Qaeda and $3 million was asked as a ransom for him.

He was working as a a Field Security Co-ordination Officer (Chief) of the Department of Safety and Security of the UN in Yemen's former capital Aden.

 

