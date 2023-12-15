Six Messi World Cup shirts sell for $7.8 million

Sports

AFP
15 December, 2023, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2023, 04:32 pm

Related News

Six Messi World Cup shirts sell for $7.8 million

There were three bids in total on what auction house Sotheby's described as "Lionel Messi's match-worn iconic light blue and white, vertical striped Argentina shirts from his historic 2022 FIFA World Cup run".

AFP
15 December, 2023, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2023, 04:32 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Six football shirts worn by Argentine megastar Lionel Messi at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar have sold for $7.8 million at auction, the auction house told AFP on Thursday.

There were three bids in total on what auction house Sotheby's described as "Lionel Messi's match-worn iconic light blue and white, vertical striped Argentina shirts from his historic 2022 FIFA World Cup run".

The hammer price broke the record for a sale of an item linked to the Argentine star, and is the most valuable item of sporting memorabilia sold at auction this year so far, Sotheby's said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Messi led the storied Argentina to a 4-2 victory on penalties over France at Qatar's 80,000-capacity Lusail stadium on December 18, 2022.

"The 2022 FIFA World Cup stands as one of the greatest events in sports history, intrinsically connected to Messi's valiant journey and firmly establishing his status as the greatest player of all time," said Brahm Wachter, Sotheby's head of modern collectibles.

"The sale of these six shirts stands as a monumental occasion in auction history, offering fans and collectors a connection to Messi's crowning achievement.

"It is an honor for Sotheby's to present and exhibit these invaluable collectables to the public, which encapsulate the sheer brilliance of a player who has redefined the boundaries of football excellence.

"These historic shirts are not only a tangible reminder of one of the most important moments in the history of sports, but are principally connected to the pinnacle moment in the career of the most decorated football player in history."

Earlier this month, Messi was named Time magazine's "Athlete of the Year" for 2023 after a trailblazing season marked by an eighth Ballon d'Or award and his ground-breaking move to Major League Soccer's Inter Miami.

The 36-year-old Messi made his debut for Miami in July following an acrimonious departure from Paris Saint-Germain.

The World Cup-winner also rebuffed a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia in favor of a new chapter in MLS.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner made an instant impact on Miami's fortunes, playing a pivotal role in helping the team win the expanded Leagues Cup, a cross-border competition for teams from MLS and Mexico's top flight.

Football

Lionel Messi / FIFA World Cup 2022

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Institute of Modern Languages at Dhaka University offers 14 foreign language courses. File Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS

Inside Institute of Modern Language: Love for language, pursuit of new horizons

7h | Features
Financing will be vital to eliminating fossil fuels. Photo: Bloomberg

The COP28 deal is missing one big thing: Money

8h | Panorama
The paper boutique. Photo: Collected

Research papers to passports: The new face of wedding cards in Bangladesh

6h | Panorama
The crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices on elite US campuses highlights challenges to free expression and the influence of external factors on academic institutions. Photo: Reuters

How the Israeli lobby is quashing pro-Palestinian voices on elite US campuses

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Doctor of Guitar

Doctor of Guitar

20h | TBS Stories
Israel continues war despite losing support

Israel continues war despite losing support

18h | TBS World
The withdrawal of floor price will not come as a big shock

The withdrawal of floor price will not come as a big shock

21h | TBS Stories
SWL foundation to be launched with free heart check-ups at Boxing Day Test

SWL foundation to be launched with free heart check-ups at Boxing Day Test

19h | TBS SPORTS