Why we need more research on architecture and health

Architecture and health are intimately linked, affecting not just physical health but also mental and emotional states. Every factor of architectural design, from building plans to construction materials, has the potential to affect human health and wellbeing. In recent years, there has been an increasing realisation of the necessity of designing spaces that promote well-being, resulting in a movement in architectural approaches towards healthier surroundings.

Architecture shapes our daily interactions with the built world. Poorly built buildings can have a negative impact on health, contributing to problems such as poor air and environmental quality, insufficient illumination, and a lack of access to green spaces. On the other side, well-designed environments can improve physical health by encouraging movement and activity, as well as mental health by allowing for relaxation and social connection. Indoor air quality is an important component in determining health in architecture. Poor ventilation and the use of hazardous materials can cause indoor air pollution, which has been linked to respiratory disorders, allergies, and other health issues, scientific studies reported.

Architects may contribute to better indoor air quality and healthier interior settings by implementing natural ventilation systems and employing non-toxic construction materials. Another major consideration in architectural design is the availability of natural light. Natural light has been demonstrated to provide a variety of health advantages, including mood improvement, increased productivity, and sleep regulation. Buildings with plenty of windows and skylights can get plenty of natural light, which helps to create places that encourage well-being.

As mentioned earlier, architecture has a profound impact on both physical and mental health. Spaces that are created with human scale and proportions in mind can elicit emotions of comfort and security, whereas chaotic or disorganised surroundings can increase stress and anxiety. By designing aesthetically beautiful and relaxing places, architects can promote mental well-being and increase overall quality of life.

In recent years, there has been a greater emphasis on designing buildings and settings that promote health and well-being. This has resulted in the emergence of concepts like environmental design, human centric design, biophilic design, which aim to include elements of nature. Ecological or environmental design principles may be found in a wide range of architectural aspects, from the use of natural materials like wood and stone to the integration of vegetation and greenery into building interiors.

By incorporating natural components into the built environment, architects may help to create spaces that are more connected to the natural world, improving human health and well-being. In addition to environmental design, architects are looking at new approaches to improve health and well-being through their designs. This involves designing areas that stimulate physical exercise, such as including stairs in building designs to encourage walking and movement, as well as aspects that promote social contact and community participation.

Architects can improve the lives of millions of people worldwide by designing buildings and environments that prioritise health and well-being. As our understanding of the relationship between architecture and health evolves, we may expect to see an increased emphasis on designing environments that support human health and well-being in the coming years. Architecture has a significant impact on our lives, affecting not just how we live and work, but also our physical and emotional health.

While there is a rising awareness of the relationship between architecture and health, much remains unknown. More research is needed to completely understand how architectural design may improve well-being and meet today's complicated health concerns. Over the last few decades, there has been a substantial surge in research into the link between architecture and health. Architectural design has been studied in a variety of ways, ranging from the impact of interior air quality and natural light to the impacts of building layout and materials on human health.

According to research, buildings with efficient ventilation systems and access to natural light can increase interior air quality and occupant well-being. Similarly, studies have shown that green spaces boost mental health, with access to nature being connected with lower stress and better mood. Despite these advances, there are still numerous unsolved questions and areas that require further investigation. For example, while we know that certain design aspects can improve health and well-being, further research is needed to understand how these factors interact and how they might be optimised to produce healthier settings.

The interdisciplinary nature of architecture and health research makes it difficult to conduct. Effective research in this field necessitates collaboration among architects, engineers, public health experts, psychologists, sociologists, and others. Bringing together different viewpoints and skills can be difficult, but it is critical for improving our understanding of how design affects human health and wellbeing.

Another problem is the requirement for longitudinal studies that monitor occupants' health outcomes over time. While there is evidence that certain design characteristics can benefit health and well-being in the short term, further research is needed to fully grasp their long-term effects and longevity. Despite these limitations, there is potential for innovation and collaboration in this area.

Advances in technology, such as building information modelling (BIM) and sensor technologies, provide new avenues for investigating the impact of architectural design on health. Furthermore, architects and designers are increasingly interested in incorporating health and wellness principles into their work, which opens new avenues for research collaboration and knowledge exchange. Research on architecture and health is critical not just for improving our understanding of the built environment, but also for shaping policy and practice.

By providing evidence-based insights into the relationship between architecture and health, research may aid in decision-making and inform the design of buildings and urban areas that promote universal well-being. Furthermore, research in this area has the potential to address some of today's most serious health issues, such as the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, mental health disorders, and the effects of climate change on health.

Understanding how architectural design contributes to these concerns allows us to build methods for creating healthier, more sustainable habitats for future generations.

To summarise, research on architecture and health is critical for improving our understanding of how the built environment affects human health and well-being. While there have been considerable advances in this sector, much remains unknown. Investing in research and collaboration allows us to gain new insights and develop innovative solutions to promote healthier surroundings for everyone. Our government should work with national health organizations, both public and private, to boost funding for research in architecture and health. Departments of architecture in universities are also crucial partners in advancing this important agenda.

Dr Sajal Chowdhury is an architect, educator at the Department of Architecture, CUET and researcher focusing on Environmental Experience Design, Architectural Science and Well-being