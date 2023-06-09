What Japan can teach Bangladesh on making best use of the elderly

Thoughts

Moniruzzaman Majed
09 June, 2023, 11:50 am
Last modified: 09 June, 2023, 11:56 am

Related News

What Japan can teach Bangladesh on making best use of the elderly

Japan's successful policies promoting active ageing can offer valuable insights for Bangladesh to effectively integrate older individuals into the workforce and harness their skills and experience

Moniruzzaman Majed
09 June, 2023, 11:50 am
Last modified: 09 June, 2023, 11:56 am
Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

The demographic shift towards an elderly population poses significant challenges for countries worldwide, including Bangladesh. Effectively integrating older individuals into the workforce and harnessing their skills and experience is a pressing concern. In this regard, Japan's successful policies offer valuable insights for Bangladesh to enhance workforce participation among its elderly population.

Japan has long been recognised for its proactive approach to addressing the needs of an ageing society. Implementing policies promoting active ageing has yielded positive outcomes and is an exemplary model for Bangladesh to emulate.

One crucial policy area to consider is lifelong learning programs. Bangladesh can establish accessible and affordable learning initiatives tailored to the interests and capabilities of older individuals. These programs would provide training, re-skilling, and upskilling opportunities, enabling seniors to adapt to evolving job market demands and contribute meaningfully to various sectors of the economy.

Lifelong learning programs have proven successful in Japan, where older individuals are encouraged to learn and acquire new skills continuously. These programs can be designed in collaboration with educational institutions, vocational training centres, and industry experts, to ensure their relevance and effectiveness. Bangladesh can tap into their potential and create a more dynamic and productive workforce by providing older individuals with personal and professional growth opportunities.

Flexible work arrangements have also proven effective in Japan and can be crucial to Bangladesh's strategy. Encouraging businesses to adopt part-time work, job sharing, and remote work opportunities would accommodate the needs and preferences of older employees. By balancing work and personal life, seniors can continue contributing to the workforce while enjoying a fulfilling lifestyle.

Bangladesh can introduce specific benefits to incentivise employers to hire and retain older workers. These incentives may include tax benefits, reduced social security contributions, and subsidies for workplace modifications catering to senior employees' needs. Such measures would encourage businesses to actively engage with the ageing workforce and create a more inclusive and age-friendly work environment.

Furthermore, developing age-inclusive policies is crucial. Addressing age discrimination and promoting diversity and inclusion in the workforce are essential steps toward fostering an enabling environment for intergenerational collaboration and knowledge transfer. 

Creating opportunities for dialogue and cooperation among different age groups would facilitate mutual learning and enhance overall productivity. Initiatives like mentorship programs, where older employees can share their expertise with younger colleagues, can foster collaboration and ensure the transfer of valuable skills and knowledge.

While Bangladesh has its unique socio-cultural context, drawing lessons from Japan's successful policies can provide a foundation for developing tailored strategies. Careful adaptation to the local environment will be crucial to ensure the effectiveness and relevance of such policies in Bangladesh. 

Collaborative efforts involving policymakers, businesses, academia, and civil society organisations are essential to design and implement policies that address the specific needs and aspirations of the ageing population.

By implementing well-crafted policies inspired by Japan's success, Bangladesh can chart a course toward a future that embraces the diverse contributions of all its citizens. A collaborative approach, rooted in research and guided by evidence-based practices, will pave the way for an inclusive and prosperous society.

Bangladesh can position itself as a leader in fostering intergenerational cooperation and ensuring sustainable economic growth by addressing the challenges associated with an ageing population and capitalising on the present opportunities. Policymakers, businesses, and civil society organisations must work together, leveraging the expertise of researchers, economists, and social scientists to develop comprehensive strategies that support the workforce participation of the ageing population.

Moniruzzaman Majed. Sketch: TBS
Moniruzzaman Majed. Sketch: TBS

Moniruzzaman Majed is the Correspondent of Campuslive24.com and a Population Sciences student at Dhaka University.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.

Elderly / Japan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Many stores at the solar wholesale markets are now half full. Or half empty. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Empty stores and crowded corridors: How the solar market ran out in a week

1h | Panorama
Our failure to prevent curious onlookers from gathering around the herds is a hindrance to mitigating human-elephant conflict. Photo: Mohammed Mostafa Feeroz

Bleak and desolate? The future of elephants in northern Bangladesh

19h | Earth
Apple does not need to make mixed reality seem exciting to get customers through its doors. They’re turning up in droves anyway, to buy new iPhones or to visit the Genius Bar for IT support. Photo: Bloomberg

Apple has 520 reasons its $3,499 headset will prevail

22h | Panorama
Md Shamsuddoha. Sketch: TBS

'Extreme heat waves are here to stay'

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

13 helpful tips to negotiate about job

13 helpful tips to negotiate about job

17h | TBS Career
Why did Messi turn away from Europe?

Why did Messi turn away from Europe?

17h | TBS SPORTS
Tips to getting sleep on a hot night

Tips to getting sleep on a hot night

2h | TBS Health
Breaching the Kakhovka dam – who benefits?

Breaching the Kakhovka dam – who benefits?

22h | TBS World

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Splash

The Night Dhaka did NOT vibe with Anuv Jain

3
Photo: TBS
Energy

2nd unit of Payra power plant to shut down over coal shortage

4
Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid
Energy

Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid

5
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni

6
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed Paulash/TBS
Energy

LPG price drops by Tk13.42 per kg