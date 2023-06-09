What Japan can teach Bangladesh on making best use of the elderly

Illustration: TBS

The demographic shift towards an elderly population poses significant challenges for countries worldwide, including Bangladesh. Effectively integrating older individuals into the workforce and harnessing their skills and experience is a pressing concern. In this regard, Japan's successful policies offer valuable insights for Bangladesh to enhance workforce participation among its elderly population.

Japan has long been recognised for its proactive approach to addressing the needs of an ageing society. Implementing policies promoting active ageing has yielded positive outcomes and is an exemplary model for Bangladesh to emulate.

One crucial policy area to consider is lifelong learning programs. Bangladesh can establish accessible and affordable learning initiatives tailored to the interests and capabilities of older individuals. These programs would provide training, re-skilling, and upskilling opportunities, enabling seniors to adapt to evolving job market demands and contribute meaningfully to various sectors of the economy.

Lifelong learning programs have proven successful in Japan, where older individuals are encouraged to learn and acquire new skills continuously. These programs can be designed in collaboration with educational institutions, vocational training centres, and industry experts, to ensure their relevance and effectiveness. Bangladesh can tap into their potential and create a more dynamic and productive workforce by providing older individuals with personal and professional growth opportunities.

Flexible work arrangements have also proven effective in Japan and can be crucial to Bangladesh's strategy. Encouraging businesses to adopt part-time work, job sharing, and remote work opportunities would accommodate the needs and preferences of older employees. By balancing work and personal life, seniors can continue contributing to the workforce while enjoying a fulfilling lifestyle.

Bangladesh can introduce specific benefits to incentivise employers to hire and retain older workers. These incentives may include tax benefits, reduced social security contributions, and subsidies for workplace modifications catering to senior employees' needs. Such measures would encourage businesses to actively engage with the ageing workforce and create a more inclusive and age-friendly work environment.

Furthermore, developing age-inclusive policies is crucial. Addressing age discrimination and promoting diversity and inclusion in the workforce are essential steps toward fostering an enabling environment for intergenerational collaboration and knowledge transfer.

Creating opportunities for dialogue and cooperation among different age groups would facilitate mutual learning and enhance overall productivity. Initiatives like mentorship programs, where older employees can share their expertise with younger colleagues, can foster collaboration and ensure the transfer of valuable skills and knowledge.

While Bangladesh has its unique socio-cultural context, drawing lessons from Japan's successful policies can provide a foundation for developing tailored strategies. Careful adaptation to the local environment will be crucial to ensure the effectiveness and relevance of such policies in Bangladesh.

Collaborative efforts involving policymakers, businesses, academia, and civil society organisations are essential to design and implement policies that address the specific needs and aspirations of the ageing population.

By implementing well-crafted policies inspired by Japan's success, Bangladesh can chart a course toward a future that embraces the diverse contributions of all its citizens. A collaborative approach, rooted in research and guided by evidence-based practices, will pave the way for an inclusive and prosperous society.

Bangladesh can position itself as a leader in fostering intergenerational cooperation and ensuring sustainable economic growth by addressing the challenges associated with an ageing population and capitalising on the present opportunities. Policymakers, businesses, and civil society organisations must work together, leveraging the expertise of researchers, economists, and social scientists to develop comprehensive strategies that support the workforce participation of the ageing population.

Moniruzzaman Majed. Sketch: TBS

Moniruzzaman Majed is the Correspondent of Campuslive24.com and a Population Sciences student at Dhaka University.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.