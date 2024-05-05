Sweat-infused rice balls shaped using armpits become culinary hit in Japan

Rice Ball, known as onigiri, is a famous traditional food item in Japan, but this humble dish is making headlines due to a new culinary twist. As per reports, the latest version of this dish, which many are buying at a high price, is sweat-infused. Not just that, reportedly, these unique rice balls are given their iconic triangular shape using armpits.

According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), young women use their armpits to shape the balls in this new bizarre twist to the onigiri.

How are these new rice balls made?

The women preparing the rice balls follow a strict and meticulous hygiene protocol. They thoroughly disinfect their body parts that would come in contact with the food, reported SCMP. They then produce sweat, and instead of using their hands, they use their armpits to prepare the dish. Some restaurants even openly demonstrate the process, which allows the customers to see this unique technique. Reportedly, this new version of the century-old dish is selling for a price that is ten times higher than its traditional counterparts.

How does it taste?

As per SCMP, a diner who tried this new version expressed that it has no different or distinctive flavour other than the usual taste of rice balls.

How is social media reacting?

It didn't take long for people to share their opinions on social media. The reactions have been diverse, sparking a heated debate. An individual wrote, "These rice balls can satisfy the taboo desires of a few people, as long as they are hygienic, there is no harm".

"It's unacceptable. What if the chef has a hidden illness? I'd rather eat regular rice balls," another argued.

What are your thoughts on this unique technique of preparing the traditional Japanese onigiri?