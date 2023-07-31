Seatless in Dhaka: A humorous exploration of resting spot scarcity

The scarcity of benches along Dhaka's roads and footpaths not only affects our physical health, it also highlights the need for a more inclusive city. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Ah, the grand city of Dhaka, a place where finding a bench is as elusive as spotting a rare unicorn. The absence of these humble resting spots turns our daily urban adventure into a heart-pounding game of "Musical Chairs," minus the music or the chairs. It's time to take a light-hearted look at this serious issue and shed some satirical light on the urgent need for change.

Navigating Dhaka's bustling streets feels like attempting to solve a maze with your eyes closed. The scarcity of benches adds an extra twist to this thrilling challenge, forcing us to keep walking until our legs feel like jelly. Oh, the joy of exploring our own city, where even a momentary respite seems like a mirage in the desert.

As if that wasn't enough, Dhaka's extreme weather conditions decided to join the party. Picture this: you're walking through the city, beads of sweat forming on your forehead, and your shirt sticking to your back like a clingy ex. A bench, a simple place to rest and seek shelter, would be a welcome oasis in this sweltering concrete jungle. Spare a thought for the elderly, pregnant women, and those with physically demanding jobs. They truly know how to embrace the feeling of walking on hot coals without a chance to cool off.

But wait, there's more! The scarcity of benches not only impacts our physical health but also puts a damper on our social lives. These missing meeting points, these absent conversation starters, leave us wandering aimlessly, like lost souls in a city devoid of connection. A bench, my friends, is more than just a place to rest your weary bones; it's a magical spot where friendships are forged, love stories blossom, and societal bonds are woven. Without these little havens, we are left to awkwardly shuffle past one another, exchanging nothing more than fleeting glances and half-hearted smiles.

Now, here's an unexpected twist. Homeless individuals, too, might find solace in this satirical saga of missing benches. While the lack of resting spots affects us all, it's worth pondering how these dear souls, who already face significant challenges, might benefit from a place to rest their heads. Perhaps providing benches could serve as a small gesture of empathy, offering respite to those who find themselves without a roof over their heads. Let's not forget that humour and compassion go hand in hand.

In this city of ours, where the absence of benches leaves us feeling like forgotten extras in a theatre production, it's high time the authorities and urban planners took notice. Let's conduct comprehensive assessments of high-traffic areas to strategically locate these elusive resting spots.

Maybe we can even enlist the help of public-private partnerships to fund these magical creations. But most importantly, let's not forget to include the residents themselves in the decision-making process. After all, who better to offer insights and perspectives than the people who have danced the tango of tireless walking?

The scarcity of benches along Dhaka's roads and footpaths not only affects our physical health, social interactions, and emotional well-being but also highlights the need for a more inclusive city. By investing in these humble seats, we can transform our streets into spaces that prioritise the needs of all its residents, regardless of their background or status.

So, let's unite and demand change, creating a city that not only embraces the importance of a moment of respite for all but also sprinkles a bit of humour and irony along the way.

Sheikh Sidratul Muntaha. Sketch: TBS

Sheikh Sidratul Muntaha is a student at the English Department of the University of Asia Pacific.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.