Learning by doing: Going beyond textbooks to raise exceptional young adults

While conducting a lesson on William Shakespeare's 'The Merchant of Venice', the teacher assigned key roles to each student for them to act out the scenes while she read out the descriptions in the background.

Through this active simulation and easy visualisation, the rather hard-to-understand play becomes completely clear to not only the actors but also the viewers. Consequently, spending difficult hours trying to understand the scenes and memorising explanations was no longer required.



This is an example of experiential learning, or simply learning by doing.



While textbook- or paper-based learning has remained the norm since the earliest years of education, a more engaging approach can go a long way in preserving the learning within the brain.

Looking at it from a psychological perspective, engaging learners within a lesson can have a great impact on motivating them to learn further. There comes the importance of experiential learning, or learning by doing, an approach that focuses on hands-on activities and real-world applications of knowledge.



This process of teaching and learning serves as a catalyst that fosters and enhances critical thinking and problem-solving skills. It enables and motivates learners to transform from being passive recipients of information to becoming active participants within the learning process by analysing, synthesising, and applying whatever they have learned.



Psychologist David Kolb, one of the main proponents and developers of experiential learning theory, described experiential learning as "the process whereby knowledge is created through the transformation of experience."

The learning process includes four cyclical steps: concrete experience, reflective observation, abstract conceptualisation, and active experimentation. The stage of concrete experience encompasses trying things and using the senses to find out what happens, while reflective observation is about reflecting back to analyse what went well, what didn't, and what surprised you.

The third step, abstract conceptualisation, encourages learners to compare the experience with existing knowledge, helping them conceptualise the topic based on the new experience and come up with new hypotheses and questions. The last step—active experimentation—helps the learners to experiment and gain new experiences, test new hypotheses, and explore new questions.



Experiential learning is important in areas in addition to traditional studies. Extracurricular activities that stress hands-on engagement, such as robotics clubs, drama performances, and community service projects, are critical to developing well-rounded adults. They expose students to a wide range of obstacles, enabling them to think creatively, collaborate effectively, and cultivate a resilient mentality.

Beginning at a young age enables children to develop a natural affinity for learning through exploration and discovery, setting the stage for a lifelong love of knowledge. Hence, embedding this approach in the very early stages of education can truly unlock the full potential of the youth of today.



From interactive science experiments to collaborative group projects, students have witnessed the transformative power of experiential learning firsthand. A science fair, for example, enables students to delve into practical experiments, igniting their curiosity and honing their analytical skills. Such experiences not only enhance their understanding of scientific principles but also instil a passion for inquiry-based learning.



Recently, Bangladesh has taken a commendable initiative to formally adopt a new skill-based curriculum for secondary and higher secondary levels beginning in the academic year 2023. This marks a significant step towards revolutionising the educational system and preparing students for the present and future worlds.

Focusing on this 'learning by doing' approach, the Bangladeshi education system is on its way to responding to the declining relevance of rote learning on a mass level, encouraging students to learn for the sake of learning and not passing exams. While this remarkable shift is on the way, a huge number of parents are yet to get accustomed to this method of learning and teaching.

With a significant number of students, parents, and guardians comfortable with the conventional education system that prioritises rote memorisation over active engagement, it poses a barrier to the widespread adoption of this progressive approach.



To bridge this gap, stakeholders in Bangladesh must collaborate to prioritise and implement awareness programmes to let the masses know of the impact it can have on them. Moreover, including hands-on components and providing educators with the flexibility to design engaging lessons can play a pivotal role in yielding the best results. Investing in teachers' training programmes can also go a long way in empowering educators to incorporate experiential learning methodologies effectively, making it easier for guardians to rely on this curriculum.



On the other hand, by encouraging extracurricular participation and fostering a mindset that values the process of learning over mere academic outcomes, parents and guardians can make a great impact by creating a supportive ecosystem for children.



In a number of countries beyond their borders, experiential learning has been considered the cornerstone of their education systems. Nordic countries, for example, have long advocated for a comprehensive approach to education, promoting creativity and critical thinking alongside academic accomplishments. Project-based learning, on the other hand, has gained immense popularity in the United States, allowing students to apply theoretical knowledge in real-world circumstances.



Following this very philosophy, Glenrich International School in Dhaka is catering to the unique needs of every child, offering a comprehensive curriculum focused on inquiry and project-based learning. Consequently, on their journey to become well-rounded individuals of the future society, the young students of Bangladesh will receive opportunities to explore, inquire, and innovate.



This shift towards experiential learning is more than just a pedagogical trend; it is a requirement in educating our youth for a fast-changing world. It is time for us, as educators and parents, to work together and help our young learners reach their maximum potential.

By embracing "learning by doing" from an early age, we can lay the groundwork for creating a generation of outstanding young adults who are not only academically brilliant but also equipped with the vital abilities required to manage the complexity of the twenty-first century.

Ramesh Mudgal is the Principal of Glenrich International School.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.

