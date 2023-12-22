Cash: A strategic guardian in stock portfolio hedging

Thoughts

Tanzina Ahmed Choudhury
22 December, 2023, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 22 December, 2023, 05:51 pm

Related News

Cash: A strategic guardian in stock portfolio hedging

The strategic use of cash as a hedging instrument in stock market portfolios reflects a nuanced approach to risk management and portfolio optimisation

Tanzina Ahmed Choudhury
22 December, 2023, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 22 December, 2023, 05:51 pm
Cash: A strategic guardian in stock portfolio hedging
Cash as a hedging instrument underscores the importance of adaptability and foresight in navigating the complex and ever-changing landscape of the investment market. Photo: TBS
Cash as a hedging instrument underscores the importance of adaptability and foresight in navigating the complex and ever-changing landscape of the investment market. Photo: TBS

In the dynamic landscape of the stock market, investors are constantly seeking strategies to safeguard their portfolios against inherent volatility and uncertainties. One such strategy that has gained prominence is the utilisation of cash as a hedging instrument. 

Cash has the multifaceted role of acting as a protective buffer within a stock market portfolio. At its core, cash serves as a safe haven within a portfolio, offering a stable anchor amid market turbulence. The primary purpose of allocating a portion of the portfolio to cash or cash equivalents, such as Treasury bills, bonds or money market funds, is to mitigate potential losses during adverse market movements. This defensive strategy acknowledges the intrinsic stability of cash, shielding investors from fluctuations that characterise equity markets.

One way in which cash acts as a hedging mechanism is by providing liquidity for opportunistic buying. In times of market downturns, having cash readily available empowers investors to capitalise on undervalued assets. Rather than merely serving as a defensive shield, cash becomes an offensive tool, allowing for strategic purchases when market conditions present attractive opportunities. This dual functionality positions cash as a dynamic asset within the portfolio, ready to adapt to shifting market dynamics.

Moreover, cash can be strategically used to reduce overall portfolio risk during periods of heightened volatility. By increasing cash holdings during times of uncertainty or when market valuations are elevated, investors can insulate their portfolios from sudden and adverse market swings. This risk reduction strategy acknowledges that market conditions are not static and necessitates a flexible approach to portfolio management.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Tactical asset allocation is another facet of using cash as a hedging instrument. Investors may dynamically adjust their cash position based on the prevailing market outlook. This involves increasing or decreasing cash holdings in response to changing economic conditions, ensuring that the portfolio remains resilient in the face of evolving market dynamics. Such tactical adjustments serve as a proactive measure to align the portfolio with anticipated market trends.

While the merits of employing cash as a hedging instrument are evident, it is imperative to consider potential drawbacks. Holding too much cash in a rising market can result in missed investment opportunities, exposing investors to the risk of underperforming relative to the broader market. Additionally, there is the perennial concern of inflation risk, as cash may not keep up with rising prices, potentially eroding its purchasing power over time.

In conclusion, the strategic use of cash as a hedging instrument in stock market portfolios reflects a nuanced approach to risk management and portfolio optimisation. The allocation of cash serves various purposes, ranging from providing a safe haven during market downturns to facilitating opportunistic buying and dynamically adjusting to changing market conditions. 

Successful implementation of this strategy requires a judicious balance between defensive and offensive considerations, with investors regularly reassessing their portfolios to align them with evolving market realities. Ultimately, the role of cash as a hedging instrument underscores the importance of adaptability and foresight in navigating the complex and ever-changing landscape of the stock market.

Tanzina Ahmed Choudhury is the Head of Capital Market Research and Portfolio Management at SBAC Bank Investment Limited.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.

cash / Hedging

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The makeup scene has evolved from Tibet Snow and powder to the current era of foundation, concealer, primer, and vibrant eye makeup, with colourful touches of kohl, mascara, and eyeliner. Photo: Studio Ombre

From Tibet Snow to primer - The transformation of bridal makeover

5h | Mode
There aren&#039;t many such guest houses available in the capital. Many families who travel to Dhaka from across the country are bound to stay at cheap residential hotels — which are not necessarily close to hospitals. Photo: TBS

Rogi Nibas: Where hotel guests are patients from outside the city

5h | Panorama
Booming investment.Photographer: David Gray/Bloomberg

A multi-trillion dollar showdown over energy's future

2h | Panorama
Tax exemptions: A thin line between inevitable and unnecessary

Tax exemptions: A thin line between inevitable and unnecessary

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shariatpur school students' invention of fire fighter robot

Shariatpur school students' invention of fire fighter robot

19h | TBS Stories
Most Expensive Player of Every IPL

Most Expensive Player of Every IPL

20h | TBS SPORTS
Banks cannot do insurance business if there are more than 5% defaulted loans

Banks cannot do insurance business if there are more than 5% defaulted loans

22h | TBS Stories
Hanuman’s luxurious lunch at the restaurant

Hanuman’s luxurious lunch at the restaurant

23h | TBS Stories