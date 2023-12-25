Int'l cash withdrawal suspension by BRAC Bank to encourage digital, electronic payment: MD Selim RF Hussain

BRAC Bank halted all cash withdrawal transactions using its cards outside the country to encourage usage of digital and electronic payment capabilities, and discourage cash transactions, said Selim RF Hussain, managing director of BRAC Bank.

It is Bank Policy, he said adding, electronic debits or payments will continue outside Bangladesh; only cash withdrawals are discontinued.

Customers can still use the cards to purchase goods and services from merchants, said the BRAC Bank official.

He said, "We had discontinued cash withdrawals of Bangladesh currency through credit cards within Bangladesh a few years ago.

"This is a credit-control measure. It will also ensure a clear audit trail regarding the usage of cards."

Foreign currency cash is issued to customers from BRAC Bank Branches within Bangladesh when customers endorse their travel quota and show appropriate travel docs.

"We have sufficient cash foreign currency reserves in Bangladesh to serve our customers," said Selim RF Hussain.

The suspension came into effect from Sunday (24 December), according to a BRAC Bank notice.

However, the bank did not disclose how long the suspension will last.