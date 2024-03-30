WhatsApp to launch 5 new features soon

WhatsApp new features may be rolling out soon! Check details. Photo: Unsplash

WhatsApp has recently introduced multiple features to the app to provide users with more ease, with the biggest noticeable change being the shift of status and call tab and enabling users to pin three messages in a chat.

But now, the messaging service is planning to bring out more of them such as group events, default media upload quality settings, and much more, according to an Android Authority report.

The speculated features, which include group events, default media upload quality settings, forward and rewind videos, status updates composer, and privacy features for avatars, are expected to roll out in the coming months.

Here is how the new features are expected to work:

Group events: Just like we schedule meetings on Google Calendar, WhatsApp is rumoured to allow users to create events from voice and video calls.

A scheduled event will enable users to create an event link through which group members can join the call. With group events, users can add titles, descriptions, dates, locations, and more to create an event.

And with WhatsApp's end-to-end encryption, it might give popular meeting platforms a run for their money.

Media upload quality: With upcoming updates, WhatsApp may allow users to set their default media upload quality, letting them send HD-quality images and videos.

This new feature was spotted by WABetaInfo after it was made available to the beta tester.

Privacy feature for avatars: To improve the security and privacy of users, WhatsApp may allow users to control who can use their avatar as a sticker.

WhatsApp users will be able to select between My Contacts, Selected Contacts, and Nobody.

Forward and rewind videos: This feature has already started to roll out for iOS users, allowing users to forward and rewind by simply double-clicking on the smartphone screen.

Additionally, by long-pressing the camera icon, users can quickly record and send videos to the chat.

Status updates composer: WhatsApp may include a new status composer which will enable users to select if they want to compose text, video, or photos.