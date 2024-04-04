WhatsApp down worldwide for hundreds of thousands of users

Meta Platforms-owned WhatsApp was down for thousands of users on Wednesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

There were about 12,000 incidents of US users reporting issues with the messaging platform, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.

More than 20,000 users in India, about 46,000 in the United Kingdom and over 42,000 in Brazil have also reported problems with the platform, Downdetector data showed.

Around 4,800 people also faced issues with Instagram in the United States, according to Downdetector.

Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Last month, hundreds of thousands of users of the social media company's Facebook and Instagram globally were impacted for more than two hours following an outage that was caused by a technical issue.