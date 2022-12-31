Tech in 2022: As the year unfolded

The logos of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google in a combination photo/File Photo

2022 was a not-so-good year for large tech companies. Companies including Meta, Google, Twitter had to go through massive amounts of layoffs. Some even saw steep declines in their revenue or market values. Despite facing the post-pandemic hit, companies continued innovative and interesting products. We have seen an unforeseen rise in AI technology that can do some jaw-dropping tasks within seconds. Here are some of the most notable events and incidents in the tech arena.

January

Intel announces 12th generation CPUs.

Microsoft proposes to acquire Activision Blizzard, one of the most popular video games publishers.

Microsoft announces Windows 11 with some major overhaul over the previous versions.

Intel announces two new chip manufacturing fabs at Ohio.

February

Meta loses more than 26% of their market value which translates to 230 billion dollars. This is their largest crash in a single month..

Blackberry dies for the last time.

Meta showcases new AI technology that can make surroundings based on given commands.

March

Apple unveils M1 Ultra, the most powerful chipset for any personal computer.

Intel invests 17 billion dollars for a chip manufacturing fab in Germany.

April

Elon Musk shows willingness to buy Twitter.

Netflix loses 200 thousand subscribers and their market cap falls by 35%.

Apple announces a self service repair programme which allows users to repair their own Apple devices.

May

Xiaomi faces a fine of $725 million in India.

Google acquires Raxium, an innovative display manufacturer.

Huawei launches foldable smartphone Mate X2 Pro.

June

European Union lawmakers agree on mandating all smartphone manufacturers to use USB-C charging ports on their smartphones.

After years of pushing users to use the Edge browser, Microsoft finally kills Internet Explorer.

Google launches a self service repair programme which allows users to repair their own Google devices.

July

OnePlus' former CEO Carl Pei's newly founded company Nothing launches its first ever smartphone, the Nothing Phone (1).

Facebook sees a massive drop in revenue for the first time.

Midjourney, an AI based tool that can generate images based on commands in human language.

August

After Apple and Google, Samsung also launches a self service repair programme.

September

Adobe acquires Figma, a free collaborative design tool which was one of the biggest rivals, for 20 billion dollars.

AI based image generating application DALL.E becomes open for public usage.

Google shuts down cloud based gaming platform Stadia.

October

Elon Musk buys Twitter for 44 billion dollars.

November

Twitter launches $8 Twitter Blue for everyone which was previously available only for notable persons and organisations.

Elon Musk fires a large number of employees of Twitter.

Twitter gets sued for layoffs without prior notices.

FTX, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges of the world, becomes bankrupt just in a single day.

December