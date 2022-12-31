Tech in 2022: As the year unfolded

Tech

Imran Hossain
31 December, 2022, 10:15 am
Last modified: 31 December, 2022, 10:40 am

Related News

Tech in 2022: As the year unfolded

Imran Hossain
31 December, 2022, 10:15 am
Last modified: 31 December, 2022, 10:40 am
The logos of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google in a combination photo/File Photo
The logos of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google in a combination photo/File Photo

2022 was a not-so-good year for large tech companies. Companies including Meta, Google, Twitter had to go through massive amounts of layoffs. Some even saw steep declines in their revenue or market values. Despite facing the post-pandemic hit, companies continued innovative and interesting products. We have seen an unforeseen rise in AI technology that can do some jaw-dropping tasks within seconds. Here are some of the most notable events and incidents in the tech arena.

January

  • Intel announces 12th generation CPUs.

  • Microsoft proposes to acquire Activision Blizzard, one of the most popular video games publishers.

  • Microsoft announces Windows 11 with some major overhaul over the previous versions.

  • Intel announces two new chip manufacturing fabs at Ohio.

February

  • Meta loses more than 26% of their market value which translates to 230 billion dollars. This is their largest crash in a single month..

  • Blackberry dies for the last time.

  • Meta showcases new AI technology that can make surroundings based on given commands.

March

  • Apple unveils M1 Ultra, the most powerful chipset for any personal computer.

  • Intel invests 17 billion dollars for a chip manufacturing fab in Germany.

April

  • Elon Musk shows willingness to buy Twitter.

  • Netflix loses 200 thousand subscribers and their market cap falls by 35%.

  • Apple announces a self service repair programme which allows users to repair their own Apple devices.

May

  • Xiaomi faces a fine of $725 million in India.

  • Google acquires Raxium, an innovative display manufacturer.

  • Huawei launches foldable smartphone Mate X2 Pro.

June

  • European Union lawmakers agree on mandating all smartphone manufacturers to use USB-C charging ports on their smartphones.

  • After years of pushing users to use the Edge browser, Microsoft finally kills Internet Explorer.

  • Google launches a self service repair programme which allows users to repair their own Google devices.

July

  • OnePlus' former CEO Carl Pei's newly founded company Nothing launches its first ever smartphone, the Nothing Phone (1).

  • Facebook sees a massive drop in revenue for the first time.

  • Midjourney, an AI based tool that can generate images based on commands in human language.

August

  • After Apple and Google, Samsung also launches a self service repair programme.

September

  • Adobe acquires Figma, a free collaborative design tool which was one of the biggest rivals, for 20 billion dollars.

  • AI based image generating application DALL.E becomes open for public usage.

  • Google shuts down cloud based gaming platform Stadia.

October

  • Elon Musk buys Twitter for 44 billion dollars.

November

  • Twitter launches $8 Twitter Blue for everyone which was previously available only for notable persons and organisations.

  • Elon Musk fires a large number of employees of Twitter.

  • Twitter gets sued for layoffs without prior notices.

  • FTX, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges of the world, becomes bankrupt just in a single day.

December

  • OpenAI launches ChatGPT, an AI based writing tool which can generate texts in conversational style on almost anything.

 

Technology / Meta / google / Twitter

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Wrap battle featuring El Turkito and Oh My Rolls!

2h | Food
Illustration: TBS

Pele: The man who created the template of a sporting icon

3h | Panorama
Untangling the knots of creditors’ claims has delayed Sri Lanka’s rescue and stalled its recovery Photo: Bloomberg

Why Sri Lanka's suffering may not end soon

23h | Panorama
10 Best Novels by South Asian authors since the 2020 pandemic

10 Best Novels by South Asian authors since the 2020 pandemic

23h | Book Review

More Videos from TBS

2023: Don’t invest all your money

2023: Don’t invest all your money

22m | TBS Markets
Pele - The national treasure of Brazil

Pele - The national treasure of Brazil

17h | TBS SPORTS
Facts about Pele

Facts about Pele

19h | TBS SPORTS
According to nutritionists, precautions should be taken before eating winter vegetables

According to nutritionists, precautions should be taken before eating winter vegetables

2d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

2
Photo: Collected from Prothom Alo
Bangladesh

Japanese woman stopped at airport while leaving country with daughters

3
Photo: Reuters
Sports

World Cup final referee responds to claims that Messi's extra time goal should have been disallowed

4
Photo: PID
Transport

Bangladesh launches its first metro rail service

5
Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund
Economy

Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund

6
'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations
Sports

'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations