Bangladesh requested removal of 52% of Google content on govt criticism in 6 months

Bangladesh requested for removal of 52% of the content on Google that offers any criticism of its government over a six-month period from July to December 2023.

In a Google Transparency Report published recently, Bangladesh was also noted as requesting for removal of 30% of the defamatory content.

YouTube video removal requests were the most common.

Google, however, took no action on 58% of the government's requests over this period.

Courts and government agencies around the world regularly request that Google remove information from its products.

Google reviews these requests closely to determine if content should be removed because it violates a law or its product policies. In this report, Google discloses the number of requests it receives in six-month periods.

According to the transparency report, the government made 591 requests in the last six months of 2023. This resulted in 2,943 removal requests, of which 52% were critical of the government.

Of the 591 requests, 580 were to remove content from YouTube. Of the total requests, 310 were critical of the government, while 175 were related to defamation.

As per the report, Google did not take any action in 58.6% of the government's requests.

In 18.6% of the cases, there was insufficient information. In about 11% of the cases, half was removed earlier. About 8% of the cases were removed as per policy.

As per the Google Transparency Report, 638,440 videos uploaded from Bangladesh were removed from YouTube in 2023.

In the last three months of 2022, the platform removed 1,15,907 videos from Bangladesh.

The video removal rate increased by 31.19% in the last three months of 2023 compared to 2022.