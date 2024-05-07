Google announces improved 2FA verification process- What’s new and how things will change for Workspace users

Tech

Hindustan Times
07 May, 2024, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 07 May, 2024, 07:04 pm

Related News

Google announces improved 2FA verification process- What’s new and how things will change for Workspace users

Google rolled out the improved version of two-factor authentication which does not require SMS codes. Know how the secure version works

Hindustan Times
07 May, 2024, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 07 May, 2024, 07:04 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

One of the best ways to keep hackers away from your digital accounts is to enable the two-step verification process.

This process is being highlighted by several cybersecurity experts to keep social media, Google accounts, and other accounts safe and secure. In light of security measures, Google has introduced an improved version of its 2FA setup verification process which is more secure. Now, the SMS verification code will no longer require a phone number and the verification could be done directly from the authenticator app or a special security key. Know more about how Google's updated two-step verification process works.

Google's updated two-step verification process

Google has announced an easier and more secure version of its two-factor authentication (2FA) which will eliminate the requirement for an SMS verification code on the phone number. The verification will take place directly from the authenticator apps or physical security keys. According to an Android Authority report, the SMS verification codes were considered to be less secure which may also consist of several vulnerabilities.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Therefore, instead of SMS codes, users can use a special app or the Google Authenticator which creates a new code every few seconds for you to log in. Or, they can simply plug in a special security key to log in. However, setting up a security passkey would require users to use standard password login for their Workspace accounts. Therefore, enable the extra layer of security to your digital spaces by using the two-step verification process which is now even more secure and simplified.

How to enable Google's two-step verification

Follow the below-mentioned steps to activate Google's two-step verification:

  • Visit your Google account
  • Locate "Security" in the navigation panel
  • Now, under "How you sign in to Google" select 2-Step Verification.
  • Click on "Get Started"
  • Simply follow the on-screen steps to activate 2FA.

According to the report, Google Workspace has started to roll out the update from May 6. Therefore, it will take a few days to completely roll out to all the Google accounts.

google / Online security / security

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Creating dialogue among structures: A conversation with award-winning architect Mahmudul Anwar Riyaad

Creating dialogue among structures: A conversation with award-winning architect Mahmudul Anwar Riyaad

4h | Habitat
In the last few decades, the haphazard construction of concrete buildings has destroyed the skyline of Dhaka. Photo: Rajib Dhar

How energy efficient are Dhaka’s buildings?

4h | Habitat
Four models of the Mercedes EQ series- EQS 450+ sedan, he EQE 450 4MATIC SUV, The EQE 350+ SUV and the EQE 53 AMG 4MATIC SUV- were unveiled during the event. Photo: Arfin Kazi

From Classic Elegance to Modern Marvels: Inside 'The Benz Experience'

8h | Wheels
In Apon Ahsan&#039;s opinion, our jingle industry is as strong as before. However, there&#039;s a lack of creative freedom. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

What happened to those catchy jingles of the yesteryears?

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Hamas has agreed to a ceasefire brokered by Qatar and Egypt

Hamas has agreed to a ceasefire brokered by Qatar and Egypt

1h | Videos
Israel-Palestine War: Both Countries' Economies Are Damaged

Israel-Palestine War: Both Countries' Economies Are Damaged

3h | Videos
Putin orders nuclear weapons drills on Ukraine border

Putin orders nuclear weapons drills on Ukraine border

3h | Videos
Who is the leader of the Global South China or America?

Who is the leader of the Global South China or America?

21h | Videos