Lenovo Legion Go: A handheld gaming PC with mixed performance

Lenovo recently introduced the Legion Go, positioning it as a versatile handheld gaming PC that stands out with its unique features and capabilities. Priced at $700, the Legion Go offers an intriguing alternative to other portable gaming consoles like the Steam Deck and ROG Ally, although it comes with its own set of pros and cons.

Standing apart from its competitors, the Legion Go boasts an 8.8-inch screen, significantly larger than similar handheld devices. With a resolution of 2560 x 1600, 144Hz refresh rate, and 500-nit brightness, the Legion Go's display delivers crisp visuals and smooth gameplay, doubling as a functional Windows 11 tablet for web browsing and media streaming.

According to a recently published review by The Verge, one of the standout features of the Legion Go is its detachable Nintendo Switch-like wireless controllers, equipped with drift-resistant Hall effect joysticks.

Additionally, one of the controllers can transform into a vertical mouse with a flick of a switch, providing versatility for different use cases. The device also offers two USB-C ports with USB4 bandwidth, allowing for seamless connectivity and expansion options.

However, despite its innovative design and features, the Legion Go has its drawbacks. Weighing 1.88 pounds, it feels bulky compared to competitors like the ROG Ally and Steam Deck.

The device's flat-faced design and numerous buttons can make it uncomfortable to hold for extended gaming sessions, with some users experiencing awkwardness and discomfort.

Furthermore, while the Legion Go offers impressive performance, its battery life falls short of expectations. With intensive gaming sessions, the device struggles to provide extended playtime, requiring frequent recharging. Additionally, platform stability issues and software limitations, such as the lack of full-screen game support and minimal customisation options, detract from the overall user experience.

The Lenovo Legion Go presents a compelling option for gamers seeking a portable Windows gaming device with unique features and capabilities. Its large screen, detachable controllers, and versatile functionality set it apart from competitors.

However, potential buyers should consider its limitations, including its bulkiness, limited battery life, and software constraints, before making a purchase decision. Ultimately, the Legion Go offers a distinct gaming experience but may not be suitable for all users.