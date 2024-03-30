What upgrades does the PS5 Pro have in store?

What upgrades does the PS5 Pro have in store?

Sony has indicated that the PS5 is nearing the latter phase of its life cycle, but suggests that the upcoming update could still offer significant enhancements

Sony PlayStation 5. Photo: Sony Corp
Sony PlayStation 5. Photo: Sony Corp

Sony's PlayStation 5 (PS5) might be in for a major upgrade this holiday season.

The tech giant is gearing up to unveil a Pro version of its PS5 console, promising significant enhancements in visual graphics and gameplay, CNET reports citing rumours.

Speculations about potential updates for the PS5 Pro suggest integration of upscaling technology and leveraging artificial intelligence to enhance images with improved detail and lighting effects, thereby reducing the need for raw performance.

According to CNET, the exact launch date and pricing for the PS5 Pro remain speculative, but rumours consistently point towards a release during this holiday season, possibly to coincide with the anticipated excitement surrounding the release of Grand Theft Auto 6 in 2025.

Regarding pricing, Sony's focus on "profits" for the remainder of the PS5's life cycle suggests a potentially higher cost. Considering the $449 starting price for the base PS5 model, industry watchers speculate the PS5 Pro could be priced around $550, akin to the pricing strategy adopted for the PS4 Pro.

In terms of features, the PS5 Pro is expected to prioritise consistent high performance, with reports indicating faster rendering and ray-tracing capabilities. Technologies like PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution Upscaling (PSSR) and AI for efficient visual creation are anticipated to elevate gaming experiences.

Meanwhile, Microsoft's accidental reveal of its Xbox upgrade plans and rumours surrounding Nintendo's anticipated Switch 2 announcement adds to the excitement in the gaming community, suggesting a competitive landscape in the console market.

