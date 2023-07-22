Lenovo Yoga Book 9i: A dual-screen marvel for productivity

The Lenovo Yoga Book 9i impresses with its dual screens, offering enhanced multitasking and productivity. Photo: Collected

Lenovo's latest creation, the Yoga Book 9i, redefines versatility with its innovative dual-screen design. This unique Tk3.5 lakh clamshell touchscreen laptop comes equipped with not one, but two interactive displays, setting it apart from traditional laptops.

While it may not replace your everyday clamshell laptop entirely, it opens up exciting possibilities for those seeking enhanced productivity.

Pros:

The Lenovo Yoga Book 9i impresses with its dual screens, offering enhanced multitasking and productivity. Cleverly designed accessories, like the Bluetooth keyboard and folding stand, optimises the dual-screen experience.

Furthermore, it delivers excellent sound quality and unexpectedly long battery life, despite having two displays.

Cons:

While the dual screens enhance productivity, the virtual keyboard falls short of traditional laptop use. Setting up the dual-screen experience can be time-consuming and it can be difficult to use while travelling on a bus or bumpy road.

Users may experience software quirks and occasional glitches, and pre-installed bloatware detracts from having a premium feel on the device.

Design and display

The Lenovo Yoga Book 9i may look familiar on the outside, but its interior holds a delightful surprise. The dual 13.3-inch, 2880 x 1800 OLED panels with 16:10 aspect ratios light up to offer two equally-sized Windows desktops.

The colours are vivid and punchy, providing an enjoyable visual experience. The device sports a dark blue aluminium chassis with Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, though it lacks a 3.5mm headphone jack, which some users may miss.

Dual-screen postures and multitasking

The Yoga Book 9i shines in its various postures, each designed for specific tasks. Its default clamshell mode, attempting to replicate a standard laptop, proves the least effective.

The virtual keyboard on the bottom screen may suffice for basic typing tasks but falls short compared to a physical keyboard.

The most productive posture involves using the bundled Bluetooth keyboard, folding stand, and mouse. With the 9i propped up vertically, you gain a multi-monitor setup. Windows treats the two screens as separate displays, ideal for simultaneous multitasking.

For example, you can participate in a video call on one screen while taking notes on the other. Though not as powerful as high-end laptops, the 9i can deliver seamless day-to-day productivity.

Battery life

The 9i has a surprisingly long battery life for a device with dual screens, lasting around six to seven hours on a single charge. This is impressive, as dual screens can often drain a battery much faster.

The Lenovo Yoga Book 9i caters to the multi-taskers dream, offering a two-screen lifestyle with remarkable productivity potential. Its unique design and functionality are ideal for dedicated workstations.

Nevertheless, for typical laptop buyers, the compromises in certain postures, coupled with the extra cost, might be hard to overlook.

Those seeking a more affordable option may consider pairing a conventional laptop with an external USB-C display.

In conclusion, the Yoga Book 9i is a remarkable device for productivity enthusiasts who are looking to enhance their on-the-go experience.