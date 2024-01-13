Lenovo's new hybrid laptop blends Windows and Android

TBS Report
13 January, 2024, 08:20 am
Last modified: 13 January, 2024, 08:21 am

Lenovo's new hybrid laptop blends Windows and Android

The Windows segment of the device is equipped with an Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor while the Android tablet features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor

TBS Report
13 January, 2024, 08:20 am
Last modified: 13 January, 2024, 08:21 am
When you detach the display, it transforms into an Android tablet. Photo: Collected
When you detach the display, it transforms into an Android tablet. Photo: Collected

Lenovo has unveiled a range of new and updated laptops at CES (Consumer Electronics Show) 2024, the most unique of which is the ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid.

While the quest for the perfect 2-in-1 laptop has been going on for a while now, Lenovo's latest offering combines the strengths of both Windows and Android. The ThinkBook Plus Hybrid functions as a typical Windows laptop in laptop mode. However, when you detach the display, it transforms into an Android tablet.

The Windows segment of the device is equipped with an Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor, 32GB RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a 75WHr battery. In contrast, the top half — now an Android tablet — features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor, 12GB RAM, 256GB flash storage, and a 38WHr battery. Both sections share a 14-inch 2.8K OLED display.

According to The Verge, hands-on experience with the laptop showed it to be well-balanced, with a slight top-heaviness that was not as pronounced as in some other 2-in-1 devices. The conversion process was straightforward — simply pull on the tablet until it disengages. Although the sample version required a bit of coaxing, any issues should be resolved by the expected Q2 launch this year.

The software integration is a point of interest, with the two operating systems not seamlessly communicating. Currently, tasks like preparing a presentation in Windows mode require manual file sharing when transitioning to the Android tablet mode. This aspect may improve or become more streamlined by the time of the official launch.

Starting price for the ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid is likely to be approximately $1,999, The Verge reports.

