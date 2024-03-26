The independence that we gained, the freedom that we want

If I may ask how did we (especially those born in the '80s and '90s) actually form ideas about the definition of 'independence' or 'freedom'? Two kinds of rhetoric helped us develop the idea of freedom in our subconscious — the rich oeuvre of literary works that we read in our everyday life and the narratives that we hear from our political parties (the ruling Awami League to be particular).

Both these factors have contributed a lot to mould the idea called 'Spirit of Independence' (Muktijuddher Chetona) — the invisible inspiration that propelled ordinary people towards realising a single dream (independence).

It is very unfortunate for the millennials who were born between the early 1980s and the late 1990s in this country that they could not take part in or witness the Liberation War firsthand. It is more shocking that after 53 years of our independence, it's difficult for the generations born after the event to fully understand what this 'spirit of independence' means in the truest sense. Because what we understand from the narratives and what we actually see in reality are quite antithetical.

If we try to make something out of Shamsur Rahman's poem 'Swadhinata Tumi', the poem that we have grown up reading since childhood, then freedom is tantamount to the fiery speech of a bright young student under the shade of a banyan tree (iconoclastic outlook) or stormy debates in tea-stalls (free speech). The rhetoric that we hear from our political leaders on almost every occasion echoes the same thing.

It says the spirit of independence is the zeal that pushed the nation towards achieving freedom and attaining emancipation from all kinds of discrimination perpetrated against us by the West Pakistani rulers. The centrepieces of this independence that freedom-loving people were fighting for included economic emancipation, creative (cultural) freedom, freedom of speech and the abolishment of all sorts of discrimination on grounds of religion, ethnicity or any other factor.

Now if this is what the spirit of independence means, then the question pops up in the mind of a millennial: Do we really understand the weight of such a historically significant phrase and are we really living up to the expectations for materialising its true meaning?

To lay bare the truth, what we read in history books or hear from our politicians and what we see in reality are so opposite. For instance, if our ancestors sacrificed their lives for snatching away the freedom of speech for the next generations, then why are draconian measures and acts in place to swoop down on dissent and muzzle the people who want to take the bull by the horns and speak up?

Just think about it. This is the same country where people hailing from different social ladders fought shoulder to shoulder to defeat evil forces and claim their rights. People belonging to East Pakistan did not discriminate among themselves; all were united and knitted together. But what do we see now?

People in our country are divided on many grounds. Political polarisation has reached an extreme level with systemic purging in action on the down low. That is how, whenever any altercation ensues, people start associating themselves with the party in power, insinuating that anyone who does not identify themselves as avid followers of the ruling party must keep their gaze down. These are times when you will feel like walking on eggshells even in an independent country.

Everyone, despite political or ideological differences, has equal rights in our country. At least, this is what our constitution says.

Another major reason why our freedom fighters sacrificed blood was to get economic freedom. Have we achieved it? Just a few days ago, an anecdote published in a Bangla online portal was making rounds on different social media portraying a heart-wrenching story of a middle-class man who was finding it difficult, even after tightening the belt, to buy a 1.5kg broiler chicken and other essentials due to a high price.

The story of sky-rocketing prices itself is so vexing as the unscrupulous businessmen are resorting to all kinds of business shenanigans to fleece other fellow countrymen. This was not supposed to happen if we truly lived up to what the 'spirit of independence' meant.

Because of the avarice of vested quarters, we are driving certain portions of our society far away from achieving economic freedom. On the other hand, some other groups are amassing huge wealth and weaving success stories treading on the backs of working-class people. It was one of the promises that social justice would be established. But we see the opposite picture now.

As per the Household Income and Expenditure Survey (HIES) 2022 published by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), the top 5% of earners possess 30.04% of the income generated in Bangladesh, whereas the lowest earners' income share is only 0.37%. With the concerning rise in income inequality, where do you actually find the significance of economic freedom or the reflection of social justice that we aspired for back in 1971?

The truth is that we really do not understand the weight the slogan 'spirit of independence' bears and its underlying implications. From a youth's perspective, it's very difficult to derive the true meaning of such a phrase when you see all the wrong things happening in front of you.

When you see that there is a serious lack of political commitment to free cross-sections of people, especially those from the lowest rungs of the social ladder, from the shackles of unholy nexus of the omnipotent syndicates, it seriously hurts the sentiments of the young generations who cherish the spirit of liberation in their hearts.

What we actually want is economic freedom for all so that no middle or lower class people, while making their way back home from kitchen markets, have to come back in tearful eyes or with pent-up frustration, freedom of thought and participation, interfaith harmony to avert any untoward persecution on the minorities, and a society standing tall on the principles of democracy, nationalism, secularism and social justice. Instead of just referring to the spirit of independence as a ritual incantation, let's try to internalise its true meaning and reflect it in our actions.

Sketch: TBS

Md Morshedul Alam Mohabat is a columnist.