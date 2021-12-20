Why are Rakibul and Sakib in the U19 World Cup squad for the second time?

Rakibul Hasan and Tanzim Hasan Shakib were key members of Bangladesh team that won the 2020 U19 World Cup. They have the experience of winning the highest title at the age level. But these two have also been included in the Bangladesh team for this year's World Cup mission. Rakibul Hasan has been made the captain.

Saif Hassan and Afif Hossain Dhruvo have been seen playing two Youth World Cups for Bangladesh before. None of them were able to taste the title. But why have Rakibul-Sakib duo been included in the squad even though they became champion once? Abu Imam Mohammad Kawsar, the manager of the youth team, explained on Monday why they were included in the team.

The youth team will leave the country on December 21 to take part in the Youth Asia Cup to be held in the United Arab Emirates. Bangladesh will take part in the World Cup in West Indies from there after playing Asia Cup. One day before leaving the country, a photo session of the under-19 team was held at the Mirpur National Cricket Academy. Kawsar explained the reason for taking Rakibul and Sakib to the World Cup squad for the second time.

"First you have to look at the team," he said, "Since there is an opportunity for them to play in the tournament, we have taken that opportunity. It's a matter of experience here, we are a very young team. We have four players from our last World Cup squad in this team, only two of them have played. And the two (Prantik Nowroz Nabil and Mehrab Hossain) did not play any match."

Bangladesh wants to use the experience of these two cricketers in the team as there is no legal impediment. "They are fit to play legally," Kawsar said, "The experience that they have, if it can be given in the team, you have seen how they have comeback in India. The only shortcoming in the team was the experience. We think it is very important that Rakibul and (Tanzim) Shakib are included in the team."

The Under-19 Asia Cup will start on December 23. Although the starting date is correct, the Asian Cricket Council has made some changes in the previous schedule. One of the three matches of Bangladesh in the group stage have been rescheduled. According to the previous schedule, the matches of Bangladesh were to be played on 23, 25 and 26 December. But now, Bangladesh will play matches on December 24, 25 and 26. Rakibul Hasan's team will start the tournament on December 24 with a match against Nepal. Their other two opponents are Kuwait and Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh will leave Dubai for the West Indies on January 2 on a mission to retain the World Cup title. The Under-19 World Cup will start from January 14. Before the World Cup, Bangladesh will have to do four days quarantine in St. Kitts and Nevis. 48 matches will be held in the tournament. The final will be held on February 5 at Sir Viv Richards Stadium.