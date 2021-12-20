Why are Rakibul and Sakib in the U19 World Cup squad for the second time?

Sports

TBS Report
20 December, 2021, 11:25 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2021, 11:41 pm

Related News

Why are Rakibul and Sakib in the U19 World Cup squad for the second time?

It's a matter of experience here, we are a very young team," Bangladesh team manager Abu Imam Mohammad Kawsar mentioned.

TBS Report
20 December, 2021, 11:25 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2021, 11:41 pm
Why are Rakibul and Sakib in the U19 World Cup squad for the second time?

Rakibul Hasan and Tanzim Hasan Shakib were key members of Bangladesh team that won the 2020 U19 World Cup. They have the experience of winning the highest title at the age level. But these two have also been included in the Bangladesh team for this year's World Cup mission. Rakibul Hasan has been made the captain.

Saif Hassan and Afif Hossain Dhruvo have been seen playing two Youth World Cups for Bangladesh before. None of them were able to taste the title. But why have Rakibul-Sakib duo been included in the squad even though they became champion once? Abu Imam Mohammad Kawsar, the manager of the youth team, explained on Monday why they were included in the team.

The youth team will leave the country on December 21 to take part in the Youth Asia Cup to be held in the United Arab Emirates. Bangladesh will take part in the World Cup in West Indies from there after playing Asia Cup. One day before leaving the country, a photo session of the under-19 team was held at the Mirpur National Cricket Academy. Kawsar explained the reason for taking Rakibul and Sakib to the World Cup squad for the second time.

"First you have to look at the team," he said, "Since there is an opportunity for them to play in the tournament, we have taken that opportunity. It's a matter of experience here, we are a very young team. We have four players from our last World Cup squad in this team, only two of them have played. And the two (Prantik Nowroz Nabil and Mehrab Hossain) did not play any match."

Bangladesh wants to use the experience of these two cricketers in the team as there is no legal impediment. "They are fit to play legally," Kawsar said, "The experience that they have, if it can be given in the team, you have seen how they have comeback in India. The only shortcoming in the team was the experience. We think it is very important that Rakibul and (Tanzim) Shakib are included in the team."

The Under-19 Asia Cup will start on December 23. Although the starting date is correct, the Asian Cricket Council has made some changes in the previous schedule. One of the three matches of Bangladesh in the group stage have been rescheduled. According to the previous schedule, the matches of Bangladesh were to be played on 23, 25 and 26 December. But now, Bangladesh will play matches on December 24, 25 and 26. Rakibul Hasan's team will start the tournament on December 24 with a match against Nepal. Their other two opponents are Kuwait and Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh will leave Dubai for the West Indies on January 2 on a mission to retain the World Cup title. The Under-19 World Cup will start from January 14. Before the World Cup, Bangladesh will have to do four days quarantine in St. Kitts and Nevis. 48 matches will be held in the tournament. The final will be held on February 5 at Sir Viv Richards Stadium.

Cricket

Bangladesh U-19 Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Volkswagen owns 20% of QuantumScape and thus its the largest shareholder. Photo: Bloomberg

A $2.3 billion CEO bonus isn't the worst. Hear me out

11h | Panorama
Ray-Ban smart sunglasses will now let you text on Facebook

Ray-Ban smart sunglasses will now let you text on Facebook

12h | Brands
Sony Xperia Pro-I: A premium smartphone for content creators

Sony Xperia Pro-I: A premium smartphone for content creators

13h | Brands
All about stationeries and where to go to find them

All about stationeries and where to go to find them

14h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Reuters announces Pictures of the year 2021

Reuters announces Pictures of the year 2021

4h | Videos
Salahuddin’s mouse farm strikes success in Rajshahi

Salahuddin’s mouse farm strikes success in Rajshahi

4h | Videos
Mir Sabbir in Spotlight with Sharier Khan

Mir Sabbir in Spotlight with Sharier Khan

4h | Videos
Govt decides 30% maximum RMG wastage ceiling

Govt decides 30% maximum RMG wastage ceiling

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

2
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

3
Photo: Golam Murshed
Corporates

Golam Murshed: The architect of a billion-dollar company

4
Last date for US Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program 21 Dec
Education

Last date for US Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program 21 Dec

5
The BJMC has been producing a mere 2,000 Sonali bags per day on a trial basis. Photo: Saikat Bhadra.
Panorama

Why hasn’t the Sonali Bag taken off as yet?

6
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today