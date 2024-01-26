Ariful ton fashions Bangladesh's U-19 World Cup rout of USA

Ariful Islam's century and captain Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby's four-wicket haul powered Bangladesh's massive 121-run win over the USA in Bloemfontein in the ongoing ICC U-19 World Cup.

Batting first, the young Tigers amassed 291-7 thanks to a run-a-ball 103 from Ariful. Chowdhury Md Rizwan scored 35 off 40 while Mohammad Shihab James played a cameo of 31 off 17.

The USA were bundled out for 170 in 47.1 overs courtesy of Rabby's four for 31.

