Borson, Jibon bowl Pakistan out for 155 to keep semifinal hopes alive

A superb bowling effort from young Tigers saw Pakistan being bowled out for 155. Rohanat Doullah Borson and Sheikh Parvez Jibon picked up a four-for each to keep Bangladesh's semifinal hopes alive.

If Bangladesh can chase the target in 38.1 overs or less, they'll make it to the semifinal stage on the back of a better net run rate.

After seeing off the first few overs, Shahzaib Khan and Shamyl Hussain opened their arms. The latter took the lead in run-scoring but also fell after he left Rohanat Doullah Borson's delivery that jagged in and crashed against his off stump.

Although Pakistan were at a relatively safe 50/1 at the end of the first Powerplay, the Tigers struck back in the middle overs.

Led by Borson, and Sheikh Parvez Jibon, they ran through the Pakistan top and middle-order. The side had lost their sixth wicket for 89. The batting innings never recovered from this start and couldn't bat out their quota of overs.

Jibon was the most efficient Bangladesh bowler, snaring four wickets for merely 24. The offspinner bowled three maiden overs. Borson bagged four giving away 24 runs.