Borson, Jibon bundle Nepal out for 169 in Super Sixes clash

Bangladesh pacers dominated the proceedings after being asked to bowl first in their Super Sixes clash against Nepal in Bloemfontein. The young Tigers bundled Nepal out for 169 runs where Rohanat Doullah Borson and offspinner Sheikh Paevez Jibon shared seven wickets between them.

The Rhinos found the going tough against an adept Bangladesh bowling attack.

The pacers struck thrice in the first powerplay before the spinners tangled the Nepal batters around their web in the middle overs to strike regularly and keep the scoring rate in check.

Borshon picked up a four-for conceding 19 runs from his 8.5 overs while Jibon bagged three wickets for 34.

Iqbal Hossain Emon, Maruf Mridha and Jishan Alam picked up a wicket each.

For Nepal, Bishal Bikram KC top scored with 48 runs to his name.