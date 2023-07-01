Usman Khawaja becomes Australia’s quiet driving force

Sports

AFP
01 July, 2023, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 01 July, 2023, 06:38 pm

Related News

Usman Khawaja becomes Australia’s quiet driving force

Khawaja extended his fine start to the series in England with a typically efficient second-innings 77 as Australia looked to press home their advantage in the second Test at Lord's on Saturday.

AFP
01 July, 2023, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 01 July, 2023, 06:38 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Usman Khawaja has persevered through racism and a career crisis to emerge as the understated driving force behind Australia's bid to retain the Ashes.

Khawaja extended his fine start to the series in England with a typically efficient second-innings 77 as Australia looked to press home their advantage in the second Test at Lord's on Saturday.

The 36-year-old had already delivered a man-of-the-match performance in Australia's recent first Test win at Edgbaston, scoring 141 and 65 as he became one of only 13 players to bat on all five days of a Test.

He is perfectly suited to the role of Australia's quiet anchorman after spending much of his life trying to avoid being the centre of attention.

Pakistan-born Khawaja moved to Australia with his family when he was five years old, growing up in the shadow of the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Khawaja quickly picked up his father's love for cricket, but opportunities to watch Australia in action were few and far between for a family that could not afford tickets at the SCG.

Instead, Khawaja would wait outside the gates in the hope of being allowed in for free later in the day.

That was the least of Khawaja's worries during his cricket journey, with racism a recurring theme in his younger years.

"At school I was called things by other kids I had never heard before," he said after revealing he was routinely labelled a "curry muncher" by other children.

"Getting sledged by opposition players and their parents was the norm. Some of them said it just quietly enough for only me to hear."

Khawaja was forced to build a resilient personality to cope with the abuse.

"It still hurt, but I would never show it. Most of the time it was when I scored runs," he said.

That refusal to be cowed by the ignorance around him stood Khawaja in good stead and he eventually became the first Muslim to play for Australia when he was selected to face England in 2011.

"I've grown up as a coloured cricketer in a very white Anglo-Saxon country and a very white Anglo-Saxon cricket team," he said.

"I stick out like a sore thumb. I don't drink, I fast, English was my second language, my name is Usman Khawaja. When you think of an Australian cricketer you do not picture me."

Even after breaking into the Australia team, Khawaja still had obstacles to overcome as he struggled to hold down a regular place.

Following a two-year absence, he was only recalled to the Test team in January 2022 because Travis Head was ruled out of an Ashes clash after testing positive for Covid-19.

Khawaja seized his chance and is now established as the metronome at the top of the Australian batting order.

Khawaja's maiden Test hundred in England prompted him into a rare display of emotion as he roared with delight and punched the air.

Even England bowler Ollie Robinson's foul-mouthed sledging after dismissing Khawaja in the first Test couldn't unsettle the opener.

"I have no issue in dealing with conflict, because I've done it all my life," he said.

After internalising the difficulties he encountered for so long, Khawaja finally feels able to express himself.

It was instructive to note his response to Australia's victory against India in the World Test Championship just prior to the Ashes series.

Taking to social media, Khawaja had a point to make.

"Celebrating with a Diet Coke. Some old heads call it Un-Australian," he wrote. "I call it the new Australian. A game for all."

Cricket

Usman Khawaja / Australia Cricket Team / Ashes Test

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Meet Miep: The woman who safeguarded Anne Frank's Diary

Meet Miep: The woman who safeguarded Anne Frank's Diary

1d | Features
As the reserve of coal is dwindling at the Barapukuria Coal Mining Company Limited, many local workers are living with uncertainty about future livelihoods. Photo credit: Mumit M

As Bangladesh's oldest mine runs out of coal, its miners are running out of luck

3d | Panorama
During the Sunamganj flood last year, Dreamwater provided their filters to flood-affected people. Photo: Courtesy

Dreamwater: Solving the paradox of water crisis in flood-prone Bangladesh

3d | Panorama
Experts say Dhaka has at least 18 times more than the population it can actually support. Photo: Rajib Dhar

In rank with war-torn cities: Why Dhaka is one of the least liveable places in the world

4d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

No one knows Prigozhin’s whereabout

No one knows Prigozhin’s whereabout

4d | TBS World
Macroeconomy turning around

Macroeconomy turning around

10h | TBS Markets
Mohiner Ghoraguli: Tale of the First Bangla Rock Band

Mohiner Ghoraguli: Tale of the First Bangla Rock Band

3d | TBS Stories
This filter will purify flood water, river water, pond water and even sewer water

This filter will purify flood water, river water, pond water and even sewer water

3d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS
World+Biz

Landing frame, rear cover from the submersible found among debris

2
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

5
H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs
RMG

H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs

6
Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology-based “Team Crack Platoon” builds electric racing cars made of local and eco-friendly materials to take part in global formula events. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

The road to glory: Formula Student clocks top speed in Bangladesh