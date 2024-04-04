Australia seal T20I series sweep of Bangladesh with another big win

Australia women's cricket team capped their maiden tour of Bangladesh with yet another thumping victory as they beat the hosts by a massive margin of 77 runs in the third T20I at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.

With the win, they whitewashed Bangladesh 3-0 in the three-match T20I series. Australia dominated throughout the series, routing Bangladesh in all six white-ball fixtures across two formats.

It was too easy again for Alyssa Healy's side as they bundled Bangladesh out for a paltry 78.

Skipper Healy set the tone for the tourists with a stroke-filled 45 off 29 balls. But left-arm spinner Nahida Akter put the brakes on as he picked up three wickets in the middle overs.

Australia were limited to 98-5 in the 16th over as the big squeeze was on by the Bangladesh spinners. The home side dropped catches and missed run-out opportunities and paid the price by conceding 47 in the last three overs. Australia in the end posted a more than formidable 155-6.

Tahlia McGrath provided the much-needed impetus to Australia's innings with 43* off 29 with the help of two boundaries and as many sixes.

In reply, Bangladesh's woes with the bat continued. Skipper Nigar Sultana was the only batter to cross 15.

She hit five boundaries in her 31-ball-32 and got out as the last batter.

Healy used seven bowlers and all of them were among the wickets.