'Uphold the honour of Bangladesh': PM's message to the Tigers ahead of WC

Sports

TBS Report
30 September, 2023, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 30 September, 2023, 04:37 pm

"I will ask them to keep the honour of the country. All I want is that they will give their best and play with integrity," she said.

&#039;Uphold the honour of Bangladesh&#039;: PM&#039;s message to the Tigers ahead of WC

Bangladesh cricket team is currently in India to take part in the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup. They will begin their campaign against Afghanistan on 7 October. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has wished the team good luck and hoped Shakib and Co will give their best to maintain the honour of Bangladesh on the biggest stage.

The Prime Minister, who is currently on a visit to the United States, told Voice of America about her wishes for the Bangladesh team.

"I will ask them to keep the honour of the country. All I want is that they will give their best and play with integrity," she said.

The Prime Minister is known to be a cricket fan and she keeps track of Bangladesh cricket and even talks to the players to inspire them. 

"I always keep in contact with them. I even talked with them before coming here. I also talk with the organisers and try to help them in every way possible," she added.

The Prime Minister is hopeful Shakib, Mushfiq and Co will bring good result in this World Cup. 

