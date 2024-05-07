Tigers determined to seal T20 series

Sports

BSS
07 May, 2024, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 07 May, 2024, 01:12 pm

Related News

Tigers determined to seal T20 series

The hosts won the first two matches quite comprehensively by eight wickets and six wickets with the bowlers playing a vital role in taking a 2-0 lead.

BSS
07 May, 2024, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 07 May, 2024, 01:12 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Bangladesh are determined to seal the five-match T20 International series against Zimbabwe with two matches to spare when they take on the East African nation at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram today.

The hosts won the first two matches quite comprehensively by eight wickets and six wickets with the bowlers playing a vital role in taking a 2-0 lead.

The batters' form is a little worrisome even though the margin of the defeat may indicate other way.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In the first game, opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim played a 47 ball-67 runs knock but he was survived thrice due to butter-fingered hands of Zimbabwe fielders. Tanzid's fluent knock ensured Bangladesh would win the game with plenty overs to spare.

In the second game, Tanzid failed miserably along with other three top order batters. Towhid Hridoy and veteran Mahmudullah Riyad, however, made the little chase a cake-walk though. 

Hridoy was consistent in both matches and bridged well with the top and middle order. He also struck runs at a good strike rate, showing the promise of being the next big thing of Bangladesh cricket.

Both of the matches were interrupted by rain before Bangladesh sealing the deal. While they were ahead in DLS method in the first game, the hosts were two runs short as per DLS in the second match. If the match wouldn't restart, Bangladesh could have lost the second game despite chasing only 139-run target.

Captain Njamul Hossain Shanto credited his bowlers for making the batters' life easier by restricting Zimbabwe paltry total in the first two matches. He is seeking same performance again from the bowlers and at the same time urge the batters to come with the terms.

"First of all the bowlers did very well. But as I said we can't control the rain, but it's not easy for the batsman. We have to manage all those things. There are lot of areas we can improve (specially in batting," Shanto said after the second match. 

"(Zimbabwe) Can also play good cricket here. I think they have batted really well in the middle. Bowlers can do little bit but I am not worried about the bowling today. It helped our team the way Tanzid and Liton started the innings with 40 plus partnership. Later on Hridoy and Riyad bhai finished it up. We have to plan well for the next game."

The victory in the second match was Bangladesh's 15th win against Zimbabwe in 22 encounters in the T20 format. They have lost just seven matches against the visitors.

To stay alive in the series, the third match is a must-win game for Zimbabwe. Their top order failed to click in both games and lost wickets in cluster. In the first match, they lost six wickets for five runs while in the second lost three wickets for six runs. 

Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza hoped they would rectify the mistakes to come up with better show in the crucial third T20. 

"It is still the same story as we keep on shooting ourselves on the foot, a lot of lesson needed to be learned, one can only hope we can learn eventually," Raza said.

"Our brand of cricket has been really poor especially in the first ten overs of the innings and that hurts me a lot. Hopefully, the individuals will improve and we will play the better brand of cricket."

The match will start at 3pm and will be aired live on T Sports and Gazi TV.

Top News / Cricket

Bangladesh Cricket Team / Zimbabwe Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In the last few decades, the haphazard construction of concrete buildings has destroyed the skyline of Dhaka. Photo: Rajib Dhar

How energy efficient are Dhaka’s buildings?

1h | Habitat
Four models of the Mercedes EQ series- EQS 450+ sedan, he EQE 450 4MATIC SUV, The EQE 350+ SUV and the EQE 53 AMG 4MATIC SUV- were unveiled during the event. Photo: Arfin Kazi

From Classic Elegance to Modern Marvels: Inside 'The Benz Experience'

5h | Wheels
In Apon Ahsan&#039;s opinion, our jingle industry is as strong as before. However, there&#039;s a lack of creative freedom. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

What happened to those catchy jingles of the yesteryears?

5h | Panorama
On average, one BD Clean team completes 20 projects per month - including cleaning up canals in places such as Noakhali, Bandarban, Sylhet and Tangail. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

BD Clean: Getting your hands dirty to clean up the country

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Israel-Palestine War: Both Countries' Economies Are Damaged

Israel-Palestine War: Both Countries' Economies Are Damaged

22m | Videos
Putin orders nuclear weapons drills on Ukraine border

Putin orders nuclear weapons drills on Ukraine border

27m | Videos
Who is the leader of the Global South China or America?

Who is the leader of the Global South China or America?

18h | Videos
Ipswich Town FC promoted to the Premier League after 22 years

Ipswich Town FC promoted to the Premier League after 22 years

17h | Videos