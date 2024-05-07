Tigers determined to seal T20 series

Bangladesh are determined to seal the five-match T20 International series against Zimbabwe with two matches to spare when they take on the East African nation at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram today.

The hosts won the first two matches quite comprehensively by eight wickets and six wickets with the bowlers playing a vital role in taking a 2-0 lead.

The batters' form is a little worrisome even though the margin of the defeat may indicate other way.

In the first game, opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim played a 47 ball-67 runs knock but he was survived thrice due to butter-fingered hands of Zimbabwe fielders. Tanzid's fluent knock ensured Bangladesh would win the game with plenty overs to spare.

In the second game, Tanzid failed miserably along with other three top order batters. Towhid Hridoy and veteran Mahmudullah Riyad, however, made the little chase a cake-walk though.

Hridoy was consistent in both matches and bridged well with the top and middle order. He also struck runs at a good strike rate, showing the promise of being the next big thing of Bangladesh cricket.

Both of the matches were interrupted by rain before Bangladesh sealing the deal. While they were ahead in DLS method in the first game, the hosts were two runs short as per DLS in the second match. If the match wouldn't restart, Bangladesh could have lost the second game despite chasing only 139-run target.

Captain Njamul Hossain Shanto credited his bowlers for making the batters' life easier by restricting Zimbabwe paltry total in the first two matches. He is seeking same performance again from the bowlers and at the same time urge the batters to come with the terms.

"First of all the bowlers did very well. But as I said we can't control the rain, but it's not easy for the batsman. We have to manage all those things. There are lot of areas we can improve (specially in batting," Shanto said after the second match.

"(Zimbabwe) Can also play good cricket here. I think they have batted really well in the middle. Bowlers can do little bit but I am not worried about the bowling today. It helped our team the way Tanzid and Liton started the innings with 40 plus partnership. Later on Hridoy and Riyad bhai finished it up. We have to plan well for the next game."

The victory in the second match was Bangladesh's 15th win against Zimbabwe in 22 encounters in the T20 format. They have lost just seven matches against the visitors.

To stay alive in the series, the third match is a must-win game for Zimbabwe. Their top order failed to click in both games and lost wickets in cluster. In the first match, they lost six wickets for five runs while in the second lost three wickets for six runs.

Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza hoped they would rectify the mistakes to come up with better show in the crucial third T20.

"It is still the same story as we keep on shooting ourselves on the foot, a lot of lesson needed to be learned, one can only hope we can learn eventually," Raza said.

"Our brand of cricket has been really poor especially in the first ten overs of the innings and that hurts me a lot. Hopefully, the individuals will improve and we will play the better brand of cricket."

The match will start at 3pm and will be aired live on T Sports and Gazi TV.