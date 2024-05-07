Tigers asked to bat first in 3rd T20I, hosts make two changes in playing XI

Bangladesh have been asked to bat first by Zimbabwe in the third T20I at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

The hosts have made two changes to their playing XI - pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib and spinner Tanvir Islam replacing Shoriful Islam and Mahedi Hasan in the playing XI.

The visitors have also made a couple of changes in their XI. Wellington Masakadza and Faraz Akram come in for Richard Ngarava and Ainsley Ndlovu.

Bangladesh opted to bowl first after winning the toss in the first two T20Is and the bowlers did exceptionally well in both matches. The hosts are 2-0 up in the series and will look to seal the series today.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali(w), Mahmudullah, Mohammad Saifuddin, Tanvir Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Joylord Gumbie(w), Tadiwanashe Marumani, Craig Ervine, Brian Bennett, Sikandar Raza(c), Clive Madande, Johnathan Campbell, Faraz Akram, Luke Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani, Wellington Masakadza

