Tigers survive Akram scare to seal T20I series against Zimbabwe

Bangladesh survived the Faraz Akram scare late in Zimbabwe's chase after Towhid Hridoy's fifty to go 3-0 up and seal the five-match T20I series on Tuesday. The hosts eventually won the match by 9 runs.

Just like the first two matches, Zimbabwe's top and middle order collapsed with the bat, but their tailenders again came to the party. Bangladesh thought they had won the match when Zimbabwe's eighth wicket fell in the 15th over. The visitors were reduced to 91/8 in their chase of 166 runs at that point.

Faraz Akram came to the crease and took the charge from there on. He along with Wellington Masakadza put up a 54-run partnership and took the game real close. Akram was the primary aggressor in the partnershi. Zimbabwe fancied their chances needing 21 runs from the final over until Mohammad Saifuddin who conceded 18 runs in his third over dismissed Masakadza in the first delivery of that over.

The drama wasn't finished yet. Blessing Muzarabani came in and struck two boundaries in consecutive deliveries to take the game even closer. But Saifuddin and Bangladesh had the last laugh.

Akram remained unbeaten scoring 34 runs from 19 balls hitting two boundaries and two maximums.

Bangladesh used six bowlers and each bowler picked up a wicket at least. Saifuddin was the star with three wickets to his name even though he was a tad expensive giving away 42 runs from his four overs. Another expensive bowler Rishad Hossain bagged a brace.

Zimbabwe were clueless with the bat just like the first two matches in the series. They kept losing wickets at regular intervals and never had the upper hand in the chase.

Apart from Akram's unbeaten 34 runs, Tadiwanashe Marumani scored 31 and Johnathan Campbell bagged a quickfire 21 off 10 balls.

Earlier, in-form Towhid Hridoy and Jaker Ali helped Bangladesh overcome an early wobble to post 165-5 after 20 overs.

Bangladesh's batting approach in the powerplay remained questionable as they lost two wickets for just 42 runs in the first six overs.

Litton Das' patchy batting form continued as he got out on 12 off 15 but the way he got himself dismissed raised eyebrows.

It was another bad day in the office for captain Najmul Hossain Shanto who missed the line and got cleaned up by his opposite number Sikandar Raza.

Litton's opening partner Tanzid Hasan attempted a lot of aerial shots but failed to connect on most occasions. He huffed and puffed his way to a run-a-ball 21 before holing out to Clive Madande at deep midwicket.

The hosts were struggling at 60-3 in the ninth over and they needed a substantial partnership in order to post a challenging total.

Hridoy and Jaker added 87 off 58 deliveries for the fourth wicket and guided the home team past 160.

Hridoy (57 off 38) notched up his maiden T20I half-century with the help of three fours and two sixes while Jaker overcame the initial slow start and made a vital 44 off 34.

Mahmudullah and Rishad Hossain hit some boundaries towards the end.

Blessing Muzarabani was the pick of the bowlers for Zimbabwe with three wickets for 14 runs.