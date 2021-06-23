Uefa has no 'excuse' for blocking rainbow protest: EU

23 June, 2021, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2021, 06:05 pm

Munich Mayor Dieter Reiter’s application to Uefa made clear the city wanted to protest a law passed by Hungarian lawmakers last week that prohibits sharing with minors any content portraying homosexuality or sex reassignment.

Hindustan Times
23 June, 2021, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2021, 06:05 pm
Photo: Twitter
Photo: Twitter

A top European Union official said he can't find "any reasonable excuse" for Uefa to reject host city Munich's plans to display rainbow colours during a match between Germany and Hungary at the European Championship.

Uefa said it understood the city's intention to send a message to promote diversity and inclusion but stressed that it was "a politically and religiously neutral organization" after it denied the application to have the stadium illuminated in support of LGBT rights.

"Yes, I find it very difficult to understand what Uefa is trying to do by going against this initiative of the Munich city council," Schinas said during a news conference ahead of Wednesday's match. "Frankly, I do not find any reasonable excuse for that."

Schinas said he was even more surprised by the decision since the governing body of European soccer has previously supported campaigns for inclusion and against racism.

"They supported all the good causes. And all of a sudden, they make an issue out of this," he said.

Uefa, which has the final say as a tournament organizer, said it had to decline the request from Munich because of its political context — "a message aiming at a decision taken by the Hungarian national parliament."

Munich Mayor Dieter Reiter's application to Uefa made clear the city wanted to protest a law passed by Hungarian lawmakers last week that prohibits sharing with minors any content portraying homosexuality or sex reassignment. The law was denounced as anti-LGBT discrimination by human rights groups.

In a statement Wednesday, the European Union's chief executive vowed to take any action necessary to thwart the new law, which must be endorsed by the president to enter force.

"This Hungarian bill is a shame," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

Uefa said it believes "that discrimination can only be fought in close collaboration with others" and it proposed that Munich illuminates the stadium with the rainbow colors on June 28 for Christopher Street Day or between July 3-9 for the Christopher Street Day week in the city.

Several other stadiums in Germany that are unaffiliated with the Euro 2020 tournament said they would light up their venues in rainbow colors.

