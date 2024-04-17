MV Abdullah crosses high-risk area, expected to reach Dubai in 5 days

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 April, 2024, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2024, 03:09 pm

MV Abdullah crosses high-risk area, expected to reach Dubai in 5 days

The ship left the boundary of the high-risk area at 12pm today at a speed of 12 nautical miles, said Meherul Karim, CEO of SR Shipping

The EU naval forces’ warships are likely to escort MV Abdullah until she crosses the high-risk area. Photo: X (Twitter)
The EU naval forces’ warships are likely to escort MV Abdullah until she crosses the high-risk area. Photo: X (Twitter)

The Bangladeshi-flagged cargo vessel MV Abdullah left the high-risk area today (17 April) after being freed from Somali pirates on Sunday morning. 

"It is expected to reach Dubai's Al Hamriya port on 22 April morning," said Meherul Karim, chief executive officer of SR Shipping.

"The ship left the boundary of the high-risk area at 12pm [Bangladesh time] today at a speed of 12 nautical miles [22.2km/h]. The European Union [EU] naval warships continue to escort the ship from a safe distance," he added.

Meherul said MV Abdullah's Captain Mohammed Abdur Rashid is communicating with the EU warships and maintaining the ship's speed and course.

