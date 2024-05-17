Bangladesh to play USA and India in T20 World Cup warm-ups

Sports

TBS Report
17 May, 2024, 12:55 am
Last modified: 17 May, 2024, 12:55 am

After a three-match T20I series against the co-hosts USA, Bangladesh will once again face them in the World Cup warm-up at Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Texas. The Tigers will face India in their second warm-up on the opening day of the tournament-proper.

TBS Report
17 May, 2024, 12:55 am
Last modified: 17 May, 2024, 12:55 am
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

The official warm-up matches of the T20 World Cup 2024 will be held between 27 May and 1 June. Bangladesh will face the USA and India in their warm-up fixtures on 28 May and 1 June respectively. 

After a three-match T20I series against the co-hosts USA, Bangladesh will once again face them in the World Cup warm-up at Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Texas. The Tigers will face India in their second warm-up on the opening day of the tournament-proper. 

Interestingly, in their only warm-up match, the members of the South African team will play an intra-squad game.

"These warm-up fixtures will be 20 overs per side and will not have international T20 status, allowing teams to field all members of their 15-player squad," a media release from the ICC read.

"In a departure from the previous cycle, teams can now choose to play up to two warm-up matches, depending on their arrival time at the event."

