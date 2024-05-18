Bangladesh-USA series in doubt after major storm in Houston

Sports

TBS Report
18 May, 2024, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2024, 01:46 pm

The upcoming three-match T20I series between Bangladesh and the USA is now in doubt after the temporary infrastructure at the Prairie View Cricket Complex in Houston was badly damaged by a storm.

Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

USA-based cricket journalist Peter Della Penna wrote on X, "The start of the USA v Bangladesh T20I series scheduled for May 21 is currently in doubt after a major storm system ripped through the Houston area on Thursday. The majority of the temporary infrastructure recently installed at Prairie View Cricket Complex has been destroyed."

Bangladesh reached Houston just hours ago ahead of the series. After the completion of the series, the Tigers will face the same opposition on 28 May. 

This is going to be the first-ever bilateral series between Bangladesh and the USA.

