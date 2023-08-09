Three of Tigers' matches among nine World Cup fixtures rescheduled

Three of Bangladesh's matches along with the eagerly-awaited contest between India and Pakistan at this year's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup have been rescheduled.

Bangladesh's fixture against England was originally scheduled as a day-night fixture on 10 October which is now a day match and a 10:30 AM (local time) start.

The Tigers' game against New Zealand originally scheduled as a day match for 14 October in Chennai has been moved back and will now be held on Friday, 13 October and be played as a day-night contest.

The double-header scheduled for November 12 - Australia vs Bangladesh in Pune and England vs Pakistan in Kolkata - will now be played on November 11. The Cricket Association of Bengal had raised concerns regarding holding a match on the same day as the Hindu festival of Kali Puja.

The clash between India and Pakistan was originally slated to take place in Ahmedabad on Sunday, 15 October, but this has been moved a day earlier and will now be held at the same venue on Saturday, 14 October.

As a result, England's fixture against Afghanistan in Delhi will be moved from Saturday, 14 October and will now be played 24 hours later on Sunday, 15 October.

Pakistan's contest against Sri Lanka in Hyderabad has moved from Thursday, 12 October to now being played on Tuesday, 10 October and Australia's big match against South Africa in Lucknow moved back 24 hours and will now be played on Thursday, 12 October instead of Friday, 13 October.

Meanwhile, India's last league game against the Netherlands has now been shifted from 11 to 12 November, a day-night clash to be played in Bengaluru.

The World Cup commences on Thursday, 5 October when 2019 finalists England and New Zealand clash at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, with the event culminating in the final at the same venue on Sunday, 19 November.