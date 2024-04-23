Umpire Morshed Ali Khan added to ICC International Panel

Sports

TBS Report
23 April, 2024, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 23 April, 2024, 06:04 pm

He has officiated in seven Men's T20Is and as many women’s white-ball international matches.

Photo: Facebook
Photo: Facebook

Former Bangladesh international Morshed Ali Khan has been added to the ICC International Panel of Umpires, said the Bangladesh Premier League's (BPL) umpiring committee chairman Iftekhar Ahmed.

"ICC confirmed that Morshed Ali Khan will be added to the ICC International Panel of Umpire as the newest member for Bangladesh. This is effective immediately," he said.

Morshed played three ODIs in 1998 for Bangladesh.

He has officiated in seven Men's T20Is and as many women's white-ball international matches. 

