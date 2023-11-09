Team for next World Cup will be ready in a year or two, says selector Bashar

Sports

TBS Report
09 November, 2023, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2023, 02:36 pm

Related News

Team for next World Cup will be ready in a year or two, says selector Bashar

Selector Habibul Bashar, who is travelling with the team, is already thinking about the next World Cup which will be held in Africa. He is disappointed with Bangladesh's performance in the ongoing tournament but believes the wind of change in domestic cricket will enable them to make a group of players ready for the next tournament in a couple of years.

TBS Report
09 November, 2023, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2023, 02:36 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh will face Australia in their final pool game in the ongoing World Cup on Saturday in Pune. While Australia have already made the semifinal of the tournament, Bangladesh became the first team to crash out. 

Although the match bears no importance in the context of the tournament, it's a key contest for the Tigers because whether they qualify for the Champions Trophy or not depends on the result of this match (and a few others as well).

Selector Habibul Bashar, who is travelling with the team, is already thinking about the next World Cup which will be held in Africa. He is disappointed with Bangladesh's performance in the ongoing tournament but believes the wind of change in domestic cricket will enable them to make a group of players ready for the next tournament in a couple of years.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"We did not live up to the expectations," Bashar told reporters at the team hotel. "But it happens. You might be in form and suddenly lose it in a tournament. Unfortunately, it has happened with us."

Bashar reckons Bangladesh need to work more on the mental aspect of the game.

"Ahead of global tournaments, we need to work on our mental skills. Our [cricketing] skills are intact. Every team comes into tournaments like this with a lot of preparation. We were no different. From now on, we have to work on our mental strength before coming into such tournaments," he said.

Experts in and outside Bangladesh have suggested multiple times that they should play on batting-friendly surfaces instead of slow, low wickets back home. Bashar said that changes are taking place gradually. 

"Surely our domestic cricket has seen a lot of improvement. There used to be a lot of talk about the wickets. But they have become more sporting in the last couple of years. The pitches in Premier League and first-class are very good now. The next World Cup is four years out, so I think the team will be ready in one-two years," he concluded.

Cricket / ICC World Cup 2023

Bangladesh Cricket Team / Habibul Bashar / ICC World Cup 2023

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

File Photo: Mumit M/TBS

How long can the RMG industry sustain on low wages?

4h | Panorama
Small heaps of old jeans, shirts, lungis, saarees, blankets, bedcovers, bags, children&#039;s clothing are displayed in front of every shop. Prices start at a mere Tk2. Photo: Asma Sultana Prova

Begum Bazar: The capital of old clothes

5h | Panorama
Umaid Bhawan Palace is named after Maharaja Umaid Singh, grandfather of the present owner, Gaj Singh. The famous wedding of Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas took place here. PHOTO: COLLECTED

Jodhpur: Experiencing history through a blue lens

6h | Explorer
After submitting 15-20 applications to Tesla Inc., one of the world&#039;s largest companies, Rafia Rahman Rafa has finally been hired as a Global Supply Analyst. Photo: Courtesy

Rafa's journey from BUET to Tesla

23h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

'Why do you want to join this company?' - What is the answer to this question?

'Why do you want to join this company?' - What is the answer to this question?

2h | TBS Career
Work permits of 90,000 Palestinians revoked in Israel

Work permits of 90,000 Palestinians revoked in Israel

18h | TBS World
Global rice markets are in crisis

Global rice markets are in crisis

22h | TBS World
The mountain is being cut down by pouring water

The mountain is being cut down by pouring water

23h | TBS Stories