TBS down The Daily Star 2-1 to reach BSJA Media Cup quarterfinal

The Business Standard (TBS) football team reached the quarterfinals of the BSJA Media Cup, beating The Daily Star 2-1 in their last-16 game at the BFF Artificial Turf in Arambagh on Thursday.

TBS dominated the game in terms of ball possession and every other aspect and goalkeeper Tanvir Ahmed Pranto did not have to face a tough challenge.

Both the goals came in the first half for TBS. Shahadat Hossain Shoikot and Hasan Jamilur Rahman Saikat were the scorers. The Daily Star converted a penalty in the second half but it wasn't enough to prevent the defeat.

Saikat, TBS's number 10, was adjudged the player of the match. They will be in action again on Friday in the quarterfinal of the tournament.