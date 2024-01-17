TBS demolish Somoy TV to reach BSJA Media Cup semifinals

The Business Standard (TBS) made three wins in three matches in the ongoing BSJA Media Cup and reached the semifinals of the tournament by sealing a comfortable win over Somoy TV by 5 wickets on Wednesday.

Somoy TV didn't have any answer to TBS' ruthless batting and bowling display on the day.

Electing to bowl first, TBS bundled Somoy TV out for 57 runs in 4.5 overs.

Robiul Haque bagged a brace while Mehedi Hasan Romel and Mostafijour Rahman Pranto picked up a wicket each.

Somoy TV's Preetom scored 18 runs.

Needing 58 runs to win, TBS' Robiul and Romel took the charge right from the word go making Somoy TV bowlers look helpless.

Robiul had to retire after scoring 33 off just 10 balls. Romel then picked up the baton and played an unbeaten 24-run innings to take the team home within 3.4 overs.

Robiul was adjudged the player of the match for his all-round performance.

TBS will face T Sports next in the semifinals of the tournament on Thursday.