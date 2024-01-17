TBS demolish Somoy TV to reach BSJA Media Cup semifinals

Sports

TBS Report
17 January, 2024, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 17 January, 2024, 05:26 pm

Related News

TBS demolish Somoy TV to reach BSJA Media Cup semifinals

Somoy TV didn't have any answer to TBS' ruthless batting and bowling display on the day.

TBS Report
17 January, 2024, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 17 January, 2024, 05:26 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The Business Standard (TBS) made three wins in three matches in the ongoing BSJA Media Cup and reached the semifinals of the tournament by sealing a comfortable win over Somoy TV by 5 wickets on Wednesday.

Somoy TV didn't have any answer to TBS' ruthless batting and bowling display on the day.

Electing to bowl first, TBS bundled Somoy TV out for 57 runs in 4.5 overs.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Robiul Haque bagged a brace while Mehedi Hasan Romel and Mostafijour Rahman Pranto picked up a wicket each.

Somoy TV's Preetom scored 18 runs.

Needing 58 runs to win, TBS' Robiul and Romel took the charge right from the word go making Somoy TV bowlers look helpless.

Robiul had to retire after scoring 33 off just 10 balls. Romel then picked up the baton and played an unbeaten 24-run innings to take the team home within 3.4 overs.

Robiul was adjudged the player of the match for his all-round performance.

TBS will face T Sports next in the semifinals of the tournament on Thursday.

 

Cricket

The Business Standard / BSJA Media Cup

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

Man on 'EcoFlow Revive' mission: How Hasibul Hasan Ahmed plans to revive Banani lake

5h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

How to choose perfect major before university

5h | Pursuit
Photo: Saikat Roy

What car sales data tell about wealth distribution in Bangladesh

9h | Panorama
Bottled water for free: Will this new advertising model sustain?

Bottled water for free: Will this new advertising model sustain?

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Payment dispute drama in BPL again

Payment dispute drama in BPL again

14m | Videos
Ferry sank with 9 cars at Paturia

Ferry sank with 9 cars at Paturia

1h | Videos
Inflation, Recession and Discrimination Economic Risk in Business-CPD

Inflation, Recession and Discrimination Economic Risk in Business-CPD

1h | Videos
This year too, the trade fair will be held for a month

This year too, the trade fair will be held for a month

5h | Videos