TBS defeat Channel I in tiebreaker to reach semifinal of BSJA Media Cup

The Business Standard (TBS) football team advanced to the semifinal of the ongoing Kool-BSJA Media Cup beating Channel I 5-4 in tiebreaker in an intense quarterfinal clash at the BFF Artificial Turf in Arambagh on Friday.

Both the teams got a host of opportunities but couldn't get the elusive goal in the stipulated time and a tiebreaker took place after that.

TBS players found the back of the net in each shot while Joynul Abedin, their goalkeeper during the shootout, saved Channel I's fourth shot.

Joynul was named the player of the match for the all-important save.

Regular goalkeeper Tanvir Ahmed Pranto, who made a much-needed save during the allocated time, hurt his knee while celebrating the victory and is doubtful for their semifinal clash against Dhaka Tribune.