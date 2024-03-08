TBS defeat Channel I in tiebreaker to reach semifinal of BSJA Media Cup

Sports

TBS Report
08 March, 2024, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 08 March, 2024, 02:48 pm

Related News

TBS defeat Channel I in tiebreaker to reach semifinal of BSJA Media Cup

TBS players found the back of the net in each shot while Joynul Abedin, their goalkeeper during the shootout, saved Channel I's fourth shot.

TBS Report
08 March, 2024, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 08 March, 2024, 02:48 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The Business Standard (TBS) football team advanced to the semifinal of the ongoing Kool-BSJA Media Cup beating Channel I 5-4 in tiebreaker in an intense quarterfinal clash at the BFF Artificial Turf in Arambagh on Friday. 

Both the teams got a host of opportunities but couldn't get the elusive goal in the stipulated time and a tiebreaker took place after that.

TBS players found the back of the net in each shot while Joynul Abedin, their goalkeeper during the shootout, saved Channel I's fourth shot.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Joynul was named the player of the match for the all-important save.

Regular goalkeeper Tanvir Ahmed Pranto, who made a much-needed save during the allocated time, hurt his knee while celebrating the victory and is doubtful for their semifinal clash against Dhaka Tribune.

Football

BSJA Media Cup

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

An ‘exposé’ published by the newspaper in late December 2023 has critics alleging that the New York Times threw its ethics code out the window and likely reinvigorated the Israeli war effort at a time when even Israel’s allies were expressing concerns. Photo: Collected

How pro-Israel bias took over the New York Times newsroom

6h | Panorama
The char residents are known for their resilience, especially the women, who withstand river erosion, flood and uncertainty, and continue to brave through various adversities. Photo: Friendship

Beacons of hope: 3 women making a difference in faraway chars

7h | Panorama
Bangladesh, which already has two safari parks, has started contemplating its third one in a remote bordering tropical forest. But there are other, more effective ways of wildlife conservation. PHOTO: MUNTASIR AKASH

Beyond safari parks: Rethinking conservation investment in Bangladesh

21h | Earth
A ticking time bomb? Bangladesh's NEET crisis paints a bleak future

A ticking time bomb? Bangladesh's NEET crisis paints a bleak future

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

There is no Bangladeshi school in Kuwait

There is no Bangladeshi school in Kuwait

17h | Videos
Women presence in bank boards drops to 13.51%

Women presence in bank boards drops to 13.51%

1h | Videos
Made in Bangladesh Pop-culture Collectibles- the story of Pixee and Light Up

Made in Bangladesh Pop-culture Collectibles- the story of Pixee and Light Up

4h | Videos
Messi's complications about playing in the Olympics

Messi's complications about playing in the Olympics

18h | Videos