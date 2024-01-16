TBS beat Channel 24 in super over thriller to reach BSJA Media Cup quarterfinals

A proper team effort saw The Business Standard (TBS) clinch a super over thriller against Channel 24 to reach the BSJA Media Cup quarterfinals on Tuesday.

It was a neck-and-neck encounter right till the last ball of the match where allotted 12 (six overs per side) overs couldn't separate the teams and went to a super over, the first-ever in BSJA Media Cup's history.

A 77-run target seemed too far away for TBS when they lost three early wickets within the second over. Both openers (Robiul Haque and Mehedi Hasan Romel) and Mostafijour Rahman Pranto went back to the pavilion much earlier than they would've wanted.

Channel 24 might have thought they had the upper hand at that point but TBS skipper Shanto Mahmud led from the front and played a captain's knock of unbeaten 27 runs. He was accompanied by Tanvir Ahmed Pranto who scored 11 runs in pursuit of taking their team home.

Tanvir departed keeping TBS 15 runs away from victory. 13 was needed in the final over, Shahadat Hossain Shaikot hit a maximum and two wides made the work easier for TBS.

But the drama was yet to unfold. Needing 1 from the final 2 deliveries, TBS were sniffing a victory. But Shaikot failed to score a single run and was dismissed in the final ball.

TBS were all out for 76 as the game went on to the super over.

TBS scored 18 runs in the super over thanks to some big hitting from Robi and Romel leaving Channel 24 19 runs to reach the quarterfinals.

Shaikot bowled brilliantly, kept things tight, gave away only 10 runs and secured a thrilling 8-run victory for TBS.

Earlier, Shanto Mahmud won the and asked Channel 24 to bat first.

They had a bright start thanks to both openers - Sagor and Shuvo - hitting the ball all around the ground.

But Mostafijour Rahman came in to bowl the third over and broke the partnership. He went on to pick up three wickets and was adjudged the player of the match.

Channel 24 could not accelerate the gear again and ended up scoring 76 from their allotted six overs.

TBS will face Somoy TV next in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.