TBS beat Dhaka Tribune in tiebreaker to reach BSJA Media Cup final

The Business Standard (TBS) beat Dhaka Tribune 2-1 in tiebreaker to advance to the final of the Kool-BSJA Media Cup at the BFF Artificial Turf in Arambagh on Saturday.

Hasan Jamilur Rahman Saikat, who bagged a brace in the stipulated time was adjudged the player of the match.

The scoreline was 2-2 at the end of the allocated time.

TBS goalkeeper Arif saved three shots in the penalty shootout to hand them the win.

They will face Jamuna Television in the final of the tournament.