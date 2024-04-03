Sylhet to host Bangladesh Women vs India Women T20I series starting later this month

The series will begin on 28 April which will include three day-night matches, a Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) press release stated.

Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Sylhet is set to host the five-match T20I series between Bangladesh Women and India Women starting later this month. Both teams will see the series as preparation for the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup which will take place in Bangladesh in September-October.

The series will begin on 28 April which will include three day-night matches, a Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) press release stated.

The three day-night games will be played in the main stadium, and the two day games will be held at the outer venue. The day-night games will start at 6.30pm local time and day games at 2pm.

This will be India's second tour of Bangladesh in two years, and their third overall. 

Bangladesh hosted India for a T20I and ODI series last year where they lost the T20I series 2-1 but tied the ODI series 1-1.

The ODI series ended with some sort of bitterness thanks to India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur criticising the umpires after the third ODI, which was tied. Harmanpreet had smashed the stumps with her bat after being given out caught behind, and called the umpiring "pathetic" at the post-match presentation.

She was banned for two matche by the ICC for the outburst.

The Indian team will arrive in Bangladesh on 23 April.

Fixtures for the T20I series 

April 28 - 1st T20I (day-night)
April 30 - 2nd T20I (day-night)
May 2 - 3rd T20I (day)
May 6 - 4th T20I (day)
May 9 - 5th T20I (day-night)

 

