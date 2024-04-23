Harmanpreet-led India women's team arrive in Sylhet for Bangladesh T20Is

TBS Report
23 April, 2024, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 23 April, 2024, 05:28 pm

The Indian team received a warm welcome at the Osmani International Airport in Sylhet.

Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

The India women's cricket team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, arrived in Bangladesh for the five-match T20I series, starting on 28 April in Sylhet. 

Both teams will see the series as preparation for the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup which will take place in Bangladesh in September-October.

The series will include three day-night matches.

The three day-night games will be played in the main stadium, and the two day games will be held at the outer venue. The day-night games will start at 6.30pm local time and day games at 2pm.

This will be India's second tour of Bangladesh in two years, and their third overall. 

Bangladesh hosted India for a T20I and ODI series last year where they lost the T20I series 2-1 but tied the ODI series 1-1.

The ODI series ended with some sort of bitterness thanks to India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur criticising the umpires after the third ODI, which was tied. Harmanpreet had smashed the stumps with her bat after being given out caught behind, and called the umpiring "pathetic" at the post-match presentation.

She was banned for two matches by the ICC for the outburst.

