15-year-old pacer Habiba in Bangladesh squad for India T20Is

Sports

TBS Report
16 April, 2024, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 16 April, 2024, 08:43 pm

The only uncapped member of the side is 15-year-old right-arm pacer Habiba Islam Pinky.

Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced the women's squad for the upcoming T20 international series against India. 

The only uncapped member of the side is 15-year-old right-arm pacer Habiba Islam Pinky. 

The teams will play five T20 internationals with all the matches scheduled in Sylhet.

India will arrive in the country on 23 April. The five-match series will begin on 28 April.

SQUAD: Nigar Sultana (Captain), Nahida Akter (Vice Captain), Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Rabeya Khan, Sultana Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Fariha Islam Trisna, Shorifa Khatun, Dilara Akter, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Habiba Islam Pinky

Stand By: Sumaiya Akter, Nishita Akter Nishi

